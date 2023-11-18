Penguins Defeat P-Bruins, 2-1
November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins finished their two-game weekend series against the Providence Bruins with a 2-1 win on Saturday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-5-2-0) received another excellent effort from goalie Joel Blomqvist and a seven-for-seven showing from the penalty kill en route to its second consecutive win.
Alex Nylander, who missed the previous two games due to illness, opened the scoring at 6:08 of the first period. The tally came at the end of a series of consecutive chances for the Penguins, but it was Nylander's one-timer from the slot that finally broke through.
Providence tied the game quickly as Reilly Walsh found the back of the net 57 seconds later.
Justin Addamo scored just past the midway point in the second period, putting the Penguins ahead 2-1. Addamo released a shot off the rush, and during a scramble in the blue paint, found the rebound and deposited it home.
Jagger Joshua recorded an assist on Addamo's go-ahead goal, giving the rookie a four-game point streak (2G-2A).
With under two minutes remaining in the game and the Bruins' net empty in favor of an extra attacker, Blomqvist made save after save. The 21-year-old was sprawling everywhere, diving across his crease multiple times, doing everything in his power to cement the win for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Blomqvist finished with 29 saves. Providence netminder Michael DiPietro recorded 25 stops in the loss.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will visit the Hershey Bears for its next game on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Opening faceoff from Giant Center is slated for 7:00 p.m.
The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Nov. 29, also against the Bears. Game time is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sin Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
-penguins-
