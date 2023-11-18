Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch

November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cole Koepke from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released goaltender Vinnie Purpura from his PTO.

Koepke has appeared in 11 games with Syracuse this season, tallying three goals and six points to rank tied for seventh in scoring among Crunch forwards. The left-shot winger is one of two Crunch skaters to record both a shorthanded goal and assist this season. Koepke has 17 games of NHL experience under his belt, all coming with the Lightning in the 2022-23 season. He posted his first NHL goal and point on November 13, 2022 versus Washington.

The Two Harbors, Minnesota native has played in 141 career regular season AHL games with Syracuse, recording 32 goals and 67 points. Koepke also played in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Crunch, skating in five games in both 2022 and 2023, registering two goals and six points over those 10 games.

Koepke, 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, was selected by Tampa Bay 183rd overall in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Lightning on June 14, 2023.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.