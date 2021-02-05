Stars result in Season Opener

Adam Mascherin tied a personal and franchise record with 4 points in the game scoring a goal and adding three assists. His last game was on Dec. 28, 2019 and missed the remainder of the season due to injury.

Riley Damiani scored his first two AHL goals as part of a three point night (2-1=3).

Texas tied a franchise record with six goals in a single period.

Nick Moutrey net a pair of goals in under two minutes and had the game winning tally.

Six players turned in multi-point efforts in the game as Anthony Louis, Nick Baptiste, and Ben Gleason were included in the scoring surge.

Colton Point took his first AHL win since 2018, making 23 saves in the game.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

Saturday, Feb. 6 | 7:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena

Monday, Feb. 8 | 7:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena

Friday, Feb. 12 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

February 5, 2021

Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa

Texas Stars - 8, Iowa Wild - 4

1st 2nd 3rd Final

WILD 2 1 1 4

STARS 1 1 6 8

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WILD 27 7-17:00 2/6

STARS 45 7-17:00 3/6

STARS: 1-0-0-0 (0-0-0-0 | HOME) (1-0-0-0 | AWAY)

Goaltender: Colton Point (W) - 23 saves

WILD: 0-1-0-0 (0-1-0-0 | HOME) (0-0-0-0 | AWAY)

Goaltender: Hunter Jones (L) - 37 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Riley Damiani (TEX)

Adam Mascherin (TEX)

Connor Dewar (IA)

