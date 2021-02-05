Stars result in Season Opener
February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Adam Mascherin tied a personal and franchise record with 4 points in the game scoring a goal and adding three assists. His last game was on Dec. 28, 2019 and missed the remainder of the season due to injury.
Riley Damiani scored his first two AHL goals as part of a three point night (2-1=3).
Texas tied a franchise record with six goals in a single period.
Nick Moutrey net a pair of goals in under two minutes and had the game winning tally.
Six players turned in multi-point efforts in the game as Anthony Louis, Nick Baptiste, and Ben Gleason were included in the scoring surge.
Colton Point took his first AHL win since 2018, making 23 saves in the game.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
Saturday, Feb. 6 | 7:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena
Monday, Feb. 8 | 7:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena
Friday, Feb. 12 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
February 5, 2021
Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa
Texas Stars - 8, Iowa Wild - 4
1st 2nd 3rd Final
WILD 2 1 1 4
STARS 1 1 6 8
Shots PEN-PIM PP
WILD 27 7-17:00 2/6
STARS 45 7-17:00 3/6
STARS: 1-0-0-0 (0-0-0-0 | HOME) (1-0-0-0 | AWAY)
Goaltender: Colton Point (W) - 23 saves
WILD: 0-1-0-0 (0-1-0-0 | HOME) (0-0-0-0 | AWAY)
Goaltender: Hunter Jones (L) - 37 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Riley Damiani (TEX)
Adam Mascherin (TEX)
Connor Dewar (IA)
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
Saturday, Feb. 6 | 7:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena
Monday, Feb. 8 | 7:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena
Friday, Feb. 12 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2021
- Stars result in Season Opener - Texas Stars
- Comets Victorious in Season Opener against Amerks - Utica Comets
- Chicago Wolves Add Two Games against Rockford - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Additions - AHL
- Season Opening Roster Set - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Visions Federal Credit Union to Present Veteran of the Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Name 20-21 Captain Prior to Home-Opener Sunday - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Swayman Stands Tall as P-Bruins Win Regular Season Opener, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Florida Panthers Assign Forward Aleksi Heponiemi to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Sound Tigers Fall in Season Opener - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster, Team Captains for 65th Season - Rochester Americans
- Two Binghamton Devils Games Postponed & Rescheduled - Binghamton Devils
- Garrett Mitchell Named 13th Captain in Rockford IceHogs History - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Tonight's Hershey Bears Game Rescheduled to February 17 - Hershey Bears
- Henderson Silver Knights Name Leadership Group for Inaugural Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- "Let's Go Tucson" for Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles President, GM Chris Stewart Announces Retirement - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Senators add Sexton and Peters to coaching staff - Belleville Senators
- Condors Open Season against San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Sign Trio of Forwards - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League's 85th Season Begins Today - AHL
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2020-21 Single Game Tickets on Sale - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1 Preview: Bears at Devils, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Face Bruins to Kick off 2020-21 Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.