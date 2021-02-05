Season Opening Roster Set
February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The Tucson Roadrunners have announced that "Let's Go Tucson" will be the team's theme as they enter their fifth anniversary season in the Old Pueblo. CLICK HERE for more on "Let's Go Tucson." The popular chant for Roadrunners fans inside Tucson Arena during home games is being incorporated into all aspects of the team's messaging as the organization's rallying cheer to our community.
Opening Day Roster
The Roadrunners have released their AHL Opening Day Roster for the upcoming season. CLICK HERE for all roster details.
Skaters
4 - Cam Dineen
5 - Cam Crotty
5 - Andrew Nielsen
8 - Mike Carcone
10 - Blake Speers
11 - Kevin Hancock
12 - Kevin Roy
16 - Ryan McGregor
17 - Tyler Steenbergen
18 - Lane Pederson
21- Jan Jenik
22 - Doyle Somerby
25 - Jeremy Gregoire
27 - Michael Bunting
37 - Dysin Mayo
39 - Cameron Hebig
41 - Brayden Burke
44 - Nate Sucese
51 - Josh Wilkins
55 - Jalen Smereck
56 - Jordan Schmaltz
77 - Victor Soderstrom
Goaltenders
30 - Chris Nell
40 - Connor LaCouvee
50 - Ivan Prosvetov
This Weekend
Tucson plays San Jose Sunday at 12 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. at the Tucson Arena. The games are scheduled "away games" for the Roadrunners. The team's official home opener weekend is Thursday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, February 20 and 21 at 2 p.m.
First Fan Details
Working with Pima County, the City of Tucson and Tucson Arena; the Roadrunners have determined that the first three official home games will be closed to the public as all parties monitor the current public health situation. "Planning remains ongoing and fluid, as it has for the last several months, for us to welcome our fans back into Tucson Arena," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "When that day comes, we have multiple measures in place for everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time cheering on the Roadrunners. We are optimistic that will happen this season as we continue to move forward together."
Watch Party
The Roadrunners will host a watch party at El Toro Flicks for the team's official Opening Night on Thursday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will cost $35 per-car or $30 per-car for Roadrunners season ticket members. Tickets are available to purchase here. Cars will be allowed to enter the drive-in at 6 p.m. and all vehicles will receive a Roadrunners blanket.
Fan Club Cutouts
As the Roadrunners wait for this season's fan arrival to Tucson Arena, the team has partnered with the YMCA of Southern Arizona to produce cardboard cutouts with a portion going back to the community organization. Cardboard cutouts are available.
On The Air
All Roadrunners home and away games will be broadcast live on Tucson's Fox Sports 1450 AM and the iHeart Radio app. Packages to see all Roadrunners games on AHL TV are $34.99.
This Weekend Only
All games on the league schedule from Friday, February 5 to Monday, February 8 will be free on AHLTV to anyone with an AHLTV account. No subscription or purchase is necessary to open an AHLTV account; visit AHLTV.com to sign up.
To register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2020-21 season - including a season-long all-access pass for just $44.99 USD - visit AHLTV.com.
Happy Hour Is Back
Roadrunners Happy Hour with "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny and Arizona Daily Star Roadrunners Reporter Brett Fera airs Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1450 AM. Roadrunners defenseman Dysin Mayo will be this week's special guest.
The Roadrunners Insider Podcast Returns
The latest news and notes on the weekend for the Roadrunners, the AHL's Pacific Division, the Arizona Coyotes and the NHL drops every Thursday on the iHeart Radio app for the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast.
