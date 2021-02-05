Syracuse Crunch Partner with Visions Federal Credit Union to Present Veteran of the Game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Visions Federal Credit Union to highlight a Veteran of the Game throughout the 2020-21 season.

The Visions Federal Credit Union Veteran of the Game will be featured on CW6 during home Crunch telecasts and mentioned on the ESPN Radio Syracuse broadcasts. Visions Federal Credit Union will also make a $250 donation in each recognized veteran's name to Clear Path for Veterans.

"We appreciate all that our veterans and their families have given for our country," said Visions Federal Credit Union Public Relations & Community Engagement Manager Timothy Strong. "We hope the Veteran of Game is a way to bring a smile to someone's face while supporting an important and impactful local organization in Clear Path for Veterans."

"Clear Path for Veterans is grateful for the support that Visions Federal Credit Union and the Syracuse Crunch are providing this season to our organization," said Clear Path for Veterans Executive Director Alexander Behm. "This generous commitment allows us to continue providing holistic programs and services to the men and women in our community that have served our great nation."

Fans can nominate an active or veteran military member as the Visions Federal Credit Union Veteran of the Game at www.syracusecrunch.com/veterans.

Visions Federal Credit Union is a not for profit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves over 217,000 members in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Services include banking as well as auto, home, personal, and business loans. Visit www.visionsfcu.org for more information.

Clear Path for Veterans is a 501(c)(3) located in Chittenango, NY that recognizes the responsibility of communities to serve those who have and are currently serving, by empowering Veterans, military members, and their families through supportive programs and services in a safe and respectful environment.

