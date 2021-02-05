Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster, Team Captains for 65th Season
February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team's Opening Night roster and team captains for the 2020-21 season, which opens tonight when the Amerks host the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
Rochester's Opening Night roster features 21 skaters, including 14 forwards and seven defensemen, and three goaltenders.
Forwards (14): Rasmus Asplund, Brandon Biro, Dawson DiPietro, Remi Elie, Steven Fogarty, Dominic Franco, Patrick McGrath, Brett Murray, Andrew Oglevie, Matej Pekar, Patrick Polino, Jack Quinn, Arttu Ruotsalainen, and Dalton Smith
Defensemen (7): Dylan Blujus, Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald, Ryan Jones, Oskari Laaksonen, Mattias Samuelsson and Nick Welsh.
Goaltenders (3): Michael Houser, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Dustin Tokarski.
The Amerks also announced that forward Steven Fogarty has been named team captain while forwards Andrew Oglevie and Dalton Smith will serve as alternates.
It marks the second straight year of captaincy for Fogarty, who served in the same capacity last season as a member of the Hartford Wolf Pack. The 27-year-old is in his first season with the Amerks after spending the last five splitting time between Hartford and the New York Rangers. He's appeared in 252 career AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack, totaling 130 points on 50 goals and 80 assists.
Oglevie begins his third season with the Amerks after tying for the team lead in goals (15) and finishing fourth in points (29) in 2019-20.
Smith, meanwhile, begins his fourth season in Rochester. A former second-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010, Smith has recorded 15 points (4+11) and 276 penalty minutes in 135 career games with the Amerks. He also made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres last season.
