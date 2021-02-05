Moose Sign Trio of Forwards

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Nicholas Jones to a one-year contract. The team also announced the signing of forwards Brett Davis and Victor Hadfield to amateur tryout agreements.

Nicholas Jones

Forward

Born June 2, 1996 -- Edmonton, Alta.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 186 -- Shoots R

Jones, 24, collected 19 points (9G, 10A) in 61 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2019-20 campaign. Jones paced Hartford's rookies in goals and ranked second in assists and points. He was also one of only two rookies to post a power play goal. The Edmonton, Alta. product made his AHL debut with the Wolf Pack during the 2018-19 campaign and posted three points (1G, 2A) in 10 games. Prior to turning pro, Jones tallied 56 points (25G, 31A) in 89 NCAA games split between the University of North Dakota and Ohio State.

Brett Davis

Forward

Born June 1, 1999 -- Oakbank, Man.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 192 -- Shoots L

Davis, 21, totalled 49 points (25G, 24A) in 57 WHL games split between the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels during the 2019-20 season. The Oakbank, Man. native served as an alternate captain with the Rebels. Davis recorded 200 points (93G, 107A) in a junior career spanning 309 games with Lethbridge, Red Deer and the Kootenay ICE.

Victor Hadfield

Forward

Born Sept. 21, 2000 -- Oakville, Ont.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 179 -- Shoots L

Hadfield, 20, notched 26 points (8G, 18A) in 46 games with the Barrie Colts during the 2019-20 campaign. The forward marked an OHL career high in goals, assists and points last season. Hadfield has totalled 33 points (10G, 23A) in 124 career OHL contests. The Oakville, Ont. product is the grandson of former New York Rangers captain Vic Hadfield.

