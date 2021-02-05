Game #1 Preview: Bears at Devils, 7 p.m.

(Newark, NJ- February 5, 2021) - The Hershey Bears open the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening on the road. The Chocolate and White battle with the Binghamton Devils at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, New Jersey as the club opens the shortened 36-game season this evening at 7 p.m.

Hershey Bears (0-0-0-0) at Binghamton Devils (0-0-0-0)

February 5, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #1 | RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, NJ

Referees: Dan Kelly (#45), Rob Hennessey (#87)

Linesmen: J.P. Waleski (#14), Ryan Knapp (#73)

LOOK WHO'S BACK:

At long last, the Hershey Bears are back. This evening, the Bears take the ice for the first time since Mar. 8, 2020, a total of 334 days between games. The Chocolate and White's last contest was a 3-2 shootout loss at Providence nearly 11 months ago, with the Bears scoring twice in the game's final minutes to come back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a standings point. Less than a week later

on Mar. 12, the AHL season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2019-20 campaign was ultimately canceled on May 11. While the team is back in game action, the 2020-21 season will differ from a normal year. The Bears will play in the North Division, and the club's season will last just 36 games. All of Hershey's games will be versus regional foes Binghamton, Lehigh Valley, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN:

On Jan. 27, the Bears named forward Matt Moulson the 44th captain in team history. The veteran winger led Hershey in goals (22), power play goals (11), first goals of the game (7), and shots (172) last season. He finished second on the team in points with 41, and was one of just two players to play in all 62 games during the shortened season. In his 14 professional seasons, Moulson has appeared in 1,017 professional games, with 650 coming in the NHL with Los Angeles, the New York Islanders, Buffalo, and Minnesota. The native of North York, Ontario becomes the first Bear to wear the "C" since Garrett Mitchell sported the letter from 2015-18. Moulson previously served as an alternate captain with the Bears in 2019-20.

FAMILIAR FACES:

The Bears were one of the AHL's best teams during the 2019-20 season, and the Chocolate and White's Opening Night roster features many familiar faces from last year's club. At forward, Kody Clark, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Shane Gersich, Kale Kessy, Brett Leason, Matt Moulson, Garrett Pilon, Joe Snively, Riley Sutter, Matt Weis, and Steve Whitney all played for the Bears last season. On defense, Lucas Johansen and Eddie Wittchow return, while Cameron Schilling rejoins the organization after previously playing for the Bears from 2012-15. In goal, Pheonix Copley was loaned to the club yesterday, and the netminder has previously been between the pipes 114 times in parts of four seasons for Hershey. Behind the bench, Spencer Carbery returns for his third season with the Chocolate and White. He has posted a record of 80-43-7-8 since becoming Hershey's 26th head coach in franchise history in 2018.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

Hershey will see plenty of Binghamton in 2021, skating versus the Devils 12 times. The two teams only played a pair of times last year, with Binghamton upending Hershey on back-to-back nights. On home ice, the Devils topped Hershey 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 14, 2020, before beating Hershey at GIANT Center, 4-2, the following evening. Returning Hershey forward Garrett Pilon had a pair of goals versus the Devils last season. Binghamton's roster features forwards Brett Seney (44 points) and Ben Street (42 points) who were two of the club's top scorers last season.

BACK TO THE GARDEN STATE:

Due to restrictions in the state of New York, the Binghamton Devils will play all home games this season out of the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, New Jersey, the practice rink of the club's NHL affiliate, the New Jersey Devils. Tonight's game marks a return to the state of New Jersey for the Bears, as the club previously played a pair of games in Atlantic City during the 2013-14 campaign. The Bears skated versus the Albany Devils at Boardwalk Hall, winning 4-1 on Jan. 12, 2014, and topping the Devils in a shootout, 3-2, on Feb. 14, 2014. Current Hershey defender Cameron Schilling played in both those contests for the Chocolate and White.

