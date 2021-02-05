Henderson Silver Knights Name Leadership Group for Inaugural Season

February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, February 5, that forward Patrick Brown will serve as the first captain in franchise history. Defensemen Ryan Murphy and Jake Bischoff will serve as assistant captains.

Forward Danny O'Regan and defensemen Jimmy Schuldt and Carl Dahlstrom will round out the leadership group for Head Coach Manny Viveiros.

"All of our captains exemplify exactly what the Golden Knights organization is looking for in its players throughout the organization," said Viveiros. "These are high-character people who are role models on and off the ice."

Brown, 28, served as an assistant captain last season with the Chicago Wolves, his first campaign in the Golden Knights organization. Now entering his seventh professional season, Brown was the captain of the Charlotte Checkers for three years from 2016-19 and led the Checkers to a Calder Cup championship in 2019. Brown was also an assistant captain in Charlotte in 2015-16 and served as captain during his senior season at Boston College in 2013-14.

Murphy, 27, is a veteran of 195 AHL games and 175 NHL games. He will wear a letter for the first time in his AHL career. Bischoff, 26, will serve as an assistant captain for the first time in his professional career. He was an assistant captain for two seasons at the University of Minnesota, serving from 2015-17.

The Silver Knights will play their first-ever regular season contest on Saturday, February 6, at the Orleans Arena against the Ontario Reign.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.