Cleveland Monsters Announce 2020-21 Single Game Tickets on Sale

February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the team has made a limited amount of single game tickets available for all games during the 2020-21 season. The Monsters are scheduled to play 14 home games in the 2020-21 season beginning with the club's home opener on Friday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rochester Americans.

This season marks the Monsters' 14th in the AHL and sixth as the top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. Click HERE for a printable version of the Monsters' 2020-21 regular-season schedule and click HERE to download the schedule to your computer or mobile device. All game dates and times are subject to change.

With many safeguards in place to ensure adherence to state, city, and county health guidelines, as well as AHL health and safety protocols, Monsters fans can look forward to exciting promotions and events this the season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This year's promotional schedule features community-driven theme nights, family-friendly afternoon start times, and concessions specials at nearly every game to complement some of the best hockey in the world.

Returning for the 2020-21 season are fan-favorite promotions like Salute to Service on Saturday, March 27th, The Purple Game on Saturday, April 3rd, and Fan Salute Night on Friday, May 14th. New for 2020-21 are a series of cause-related themes including Salute to Frontline Heroes on Saturday, March 20th, Essential Workers Night on Thursday, March 25th, and Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday, May 8th. Other highlights include a series of games dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity and inclusion in hockey, including the Monsters' second annual Black Heritage Celebration on Saturday, February 27th, Girls & Women in Hockey Day on Sunday, March 28th, and Pride Night on Friday, April 23rd.

New this season are three value-packed concessions specials on weekends! Every Ice Cold Friday features $1 Pepsi and Mountain Dew, Suds 'n Seltzer Saturdays offer $3 select beers and Truly Hard Seltzers, and on Monsters Family Sundays, fans can enjoy Monsters Kids Meals with a Sugardale hot dog, chips, and an ice-cold Pepsi for just $6!

Tickets will be made available in safe seating pods and all guests must wear masks for the entire game unless actively eating or drinking from their seats or designated eating areas. Due to COVID-19 protocols, all fans will be prompted via the SeatGeek or Monsters App to complete the COVID-19 Health and Safety Survey to ensure seamless entry into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for events. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has received third-party certification and ratings by both the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) and the WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for its proactive and progressive initiatives to help protect the health and safety of all those who visit. CLICK HERE to read about our COVID Health and Safety Protocols.

Tickets for all games start at only $10 and will be made available on a priority basis to Monsters Hockey Club Members and Monsters Insiders in advance of the general public for all home games:

2020-21 CLEVELAND MONSTERS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:

Opening Night presented by SeatGeek on Friday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m.

Opening Weekend presented by SeatGeek on Saturday, February 13th at 4:00 p.m.

Black Heritage Celebration presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple on Saturday, February 27th at 7:00 p.m.

Cavs Day on Sunday, February 28th at 1:00 p.m.

Salute to Frontline Heroes presented by University Hospitals on Saturday, March 20th at 7:00 p.m.

Essential Workers Night presented by Physicians Ambulance on Thursday, March 25th at 7:00 p.m.

Salute to Service presented by Ohio CAT on Saturday, March 27th at 7:00 p.m.

Girls & Women in Hockey Day on Sunday, March 28th at 4:00 p.m.

The Purple Game presented by Anthem on Saturday, April 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

Recycling Day presented by Republic Services on Saturday, April 17th at 4:00 p.m.

Pride Night presented by Bud Light on Friday, April 23rd at 7:00 p.m.

Monsters Family Sunday on Sunday, April 25th at 1:00 p.m.

Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 8th at 7:00 p.m.

Fan Salute Night presented by Dominion Energy on Friday, May 14th at 7:00 p.m.

All games will be available on the radio through FOX Sports 1350 AM "The Gambler" and on AHLTV, the American Hockey League's streaming platform. Additional broadcast details, including the team's 2020-21 television schedule, will be announced in the near future.

Back by popular demand for the 2020-21 season are Monsters "Your Plans"! Starting at just $60, these plans are all about YOU and provide great ticketing options for ALL fans to attend the games YOU want!

The Monsters "Your Plan" - Choose games at your convenience including the ability to select a different amount of tickets for each game. "Your Plans" include 20, 10 or 6 tickets good for any game, in any increment along with exclusive access to a FREE AHLTV Monsters Home & Away subscription with most plans for a limited time ($60 value)!

