Swayman Stands Tall as P-Bruins Win Regular Season Opener, 4-1

MARLBOROUGH, MA. - Samuel Asselin and Alex-Olivier Voyer each recorded their first career AHL goals, while Jeremy Swayman recorded 26 saves on 27 shots in his first career AHL win, as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1, on Friday afternoon. The win marks the first victory of the 2020-21 campaign for Providence, who will play in 26 games this season.

Jack Ahcan recorded his first career AHL point with an assist, while Jakub Lauko picked up two helpers of his own in the victory. Providence outshot Bridgeport by a count of 31-27.

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We are very excited to have gotten a game in. We were very excited about that and we're obviously excited for the win. I thought we showed a lot of energy and some other good things. There were moments of some rust, as expected, but I thought we really competed and we were able to pounce on a couple opportunities to score. Overall, it was a very solid effort.

I thought the young guys were great. Alex (Voyer) and Sammy (Asselin) were up there in Quebec and couldn't skate half the time. That's challenging to go through. They were great. Jack (Ahcan), Wolffy (Nick Wolff), and Sway (Jeremy Swayman), all these young kids, were thrown right into the fire and I thought they did a terrific job."

- Jeremy Swayman recorded 26 saves on 27 shots in his first career AHL win.

- Jakub Lauko collected two primary assists.

- Alex-Olivier Voyer scored his first career goal and collected his first career AHL point in the process.

- Samuel Asselin also scored his first career AHL goal, a shorthanded tally.

- Jack Ahcan recorded his first career AHL point with an assist on Asselin's third period goal.

- Robert Lantosi scored his first goal of the season. Lantosi recorded 11 goals in 50 games for Providence last season.

- Paul Carey and Cameron Hughes both recorded their first points of the season with assists on Lantosi's third period goal.

- The P-Bruins will return to Marlborough, Massachusetts and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Thursday, February 11 at New England Sports Center. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.

TEAM GP PTS

PROVIDENCE 1 2

BRIDGEPORT 1 0

HARTFORD 0 0

