Swayman Stands Tall as P-Bruins Win Regular Season Opener, 4-1
February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
MARLBOROUGH, MA. - Samuel Asselin and Alex-Olivier Voyer each recorded their first career AHL goals, while Jeremy Swayman recorded 26 saves on 27 shots in his first career AHL win, as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1, on Friday afternoon. The win marks the first victory of the 2020-21 campaign for Providence, who will play in 26 games this season.
Jack Ahcan recorded his first career AHL point with an assist, while Jakub Lauko picked up two helpers of his own in the victory. Providence outshot Bridgeport by a count of 31-27.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
BRIDGEPORT 0 0 1 1
PROVIDENCE 0 1 3 4
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
"We are very excited to have gotten a game in. We were very excited about that and we're obviously excited for the win. I thought we showed a lot of energy and some other good things. There were moments of some rust, as expected, but I thought we really competed and we were able to pounce on a couple opportunities to score. Overall, it was a very solid effort.
I thought the young guys were great. Alex (Voyer) and Sammy (Asselin) were up there in Quebec and couldn't skate half the time. That's challenging to go through. They were great. Jack (Ahcan), Wolffy (Nick Wolff), and Sway (Jeremy Swayman), all these young kids, were thrown right into the fire and I thought they did a terrific job."
STATS
- Jeremy Swayman recorded 26 saves on 27 shots in his first career AHL win.
- Jakub Lauko collected two primary assists.
- Alex-Olivier Voyer scored his first career goal and collected his first career AHL point in the process.
- Samuel Asselin also scored his first career AHL goal, a shorthanded tally.
- Jack Ahcan recorded his first career AHL point with an assist on Asselin's third period goal.
- Robert Lantosi scored his first goal of the season. Lantosi recorded 11 goals in 50 games for Providence last season.
- Paul Carey and Cameron Hughes both recorded their first points of the season with assists on Lantosi's third period goal.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will return to Marlborough, Massachusetts and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Thursday, February 11 at New England Sports Center. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.
NEXT GAME
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
PROVIDENCE 1 2
BRIDGEPORT 1 0
HARTFORD 0 0
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2021
- Season Opening Roster Set - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Visions Federal Credit Union to Present Veteran of the Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Name 20-21 Captain Prior to Home-Opener Sunday - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Swayman Stands Tall as P-Bruins Win Regular Season Opener, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Florida Panthers Assign Forward Aleksi Heponiemi to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Sound Tigers Fall in Season Opener - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster, Team Captains for 65th Season - Rochester Americans
- Two Binghamton Devils Games Postponed & Rescheduled - Binghamton Devils
- Garrett Mitchell Named 13th Captain in Rockford IceHogs History - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Tonight's Hershey Bears Game Rescheduled to February 17 - Hershey Bears
- Henderson Silver Knights Name Leadership Group for Inaugural Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- "Let's Go Tucson" for Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles President, GM Chris Stewart Announces Retirement - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Senators add Sexton and Peters to coaching staff - Belleville Senators
- Condors Open Season against San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Sign Trio of Forwards - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League's 85th Season Begins Today - AHL
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2020-21 Single Game Tickets on Sale - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1 Preview: Bears at Devils, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Face Bruins to Kick off 2020-21 Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Swayman Stands Tall as P-Bruins Win Regular Season Opener, 4-1
- Swayman Leads P-Bruins past Wolf Pack in Preseason Tilt
- Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster
- P-Bruins Sign Curtis Hall to One-Year Deal
- Providence Bruins Announce Details for 2020-21 Season