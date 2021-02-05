"Let's Go Tucson" for Roadrunners

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that "Let's Go Tucson" will be the team's theme as they enter their fifth anniversary season in the Old Pueblo.

The popular chant for Roadrunners fans inside Tucson Arena during home games is being incorporated into all aspects of the team's messaging as the organization's rallying cheer to our community.

The team's official hashtag is #LetsGoTucson and the official victory hashtag will be #MeepMeep.

"Let's Go Tucson" Style Guide

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go win a Game.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go to the Game.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go to the net.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go lace'em up.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go have some fun.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go make some noise.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go crazy.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go that extra mile to be great.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go make history.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go support our community.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's Bear Down.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's get Dusty.

Let's Go (Back To) Tucson: Let's go home.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go to the Gem Show.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go to Eegee's.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go bask in our 350 days of sunshine.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go to Tucson Mall.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go Fly Tucson.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go bike The Loop.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go make a difference.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go cheer on our neighbors.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go get pucks deep.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go to the pool.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go Coyotes.

Let's Go Tucson: Let's go run the road.

Fans are invited to add their own "Let's Go Tucson" meanings to our style guide.

"The Roadrunners players, coaches, staff and this community have developed an inseparable relationship," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "We want our theme to reflect that we all live here, we all care about each other, we all want everyone to achieve their best personal goals and also have fun."

The Roadrunners open the regular season Sunday at 12 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. at Tucson Arena in scheduled "road games" against San Jose.

The team's official home openers are Thursday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday February 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. against San Jose.

The Roadrunners and Tucson Arena are in ongoing communication with Pima County and the City of Tucson regarding fan attendance as it pertains to health and safety for home games. Those details will be shared in advance of games throughout the season. Fan capacity for away games will be determined and announced by those organizations.

