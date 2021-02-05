Florida Panthers Assign Forward Aleksi Heponiemi to Syracuse Crunch
February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have assigned forward Aleksi Heponiemi to the Syracuse Crunch, Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today.
Heponiemi, 22, has skated in three games with the Panthers this season tallying one goal. He also appeared in 16 games with MODO Hockey Ornskoldsvik posting six goals and eight assists. Last season, the 5-foot-10, 155-pound forward played 49 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds earning three goals and 11 assists.
Heponiemi was selected by the Panthers in the second round, 40th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.
