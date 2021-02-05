Garrett Mitchell Named 13th Captain in Rockford IceHogs History

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that forward Garrett Mitchell has been named the 13th team captain in AHL team history. Forwards John Quenneville and defenseman Cody Franson have been named alternate captains. The IceHogs also announced their 2020-21 Opening Roster.

"We are all excited to begin play for our 14th American Hockey League season in Rockford," said Chicago Blackhawks VP of Hockey Operations/ Team Affiliates Mark Bernard. "We could not ask for a better group of leaders to help our young prospects develop and learn what it takes to be good professionals."

A veteran of 417 AHL contests, Mitchell, 29, enters his first full season with the IceHogs after joining the club late in the 2019-20 campaign, adding four goals and two assists for six points in 15 games and served as an alternate captain during road contests.

The captaincy is Mitchell's second appointment to the position after serving as the leader of the Hershey Bears for three seasons from 2015-18 and served as an alternate captain the previous two seasons. Over his 10 full seasons in the American Hockey League, the Regina, Saskatchewan, native recorded 116 points (57 goals, 59 assists in 417 games) while with the IceHogs, Bears, and Laval Rocket. Selected in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals, the 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward appeared in one game with the Capitals during the 2016-17 season.

Mitchell is the 13th team captain during the IceHogs' AHL affiliation. He joins Jim Fahey (2007-08), Tim Brent (2008-09), Jake Dowell (2009-10, 2015-17), Garnet Exelby (2010-11), Brandon Segal (2011-12), Brian Fahey (2011-12), Martin St. Pierre (2012-13), Jared Nightingale (2013-14), Joakim Nordstrom (2014-15) Brandon Mashinter (2015-16), Kris Versteeg (2019-20), and Tyler Sikura (2019-20).

The IceHogs' 2020-21 Opening Night Roster features 29 players including four goalies, eight defensemen, and 17 forwards.

Goaltenders: Matt Tomkins, Cale Morris, Tom Aubrun, Scott Darling

Defensemen: Dmitri Osipov, Cody Franson, Chad Krys, Alec Regula, Isaak Phillips, Michael Krutil, Cole Moberg, and Wyatt Kalynuk

Forwards: D.J. Busdeker, Riley McKay, Mitchell Fossier, Chris Wilkie, Garrett Mitchell, Gabriel Gagne, Dylan McLaughlin, Brad Morrison, Mikael Hakkarainen, Andrei Altybarmakyan, Cam Morrison, Evan Barratt, Time Soderlund, Matej Chalupa, John Quenneville, Chad Yetman, and Michal Teply.

