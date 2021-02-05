Wolf Pack Name 20-21 Captain Prior to Home-Opener Sunday

Hartford, CT - The Wolf Pack announced today that Defenseman Vincent LoVerde has been named the 13th captain in Wolf Pack history and that defensemen Darren Raddysh and forward Paul Thompson were named home alternate captains, and forwards Anthony Greco and Jonny Brodzinski were named away alternate captains.

LoVerde is a ten-year pro, and two-time Calder Cup champion, who was resigned to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack this summer and wore an A with the Wolf Pack in the 2019-20 season. The 31-year-old, Chicago, IL-born LoVerde brings just under 500 games of AHL experience to the Wolf Pack, having amassed career totals of 49 goals and 124 assists for 173 points, along with 338 PIM, in action last season in Hartford as well as previous seasons with Manchester Monarchs, Ontario Reign and Toronto Marlies. A product of Miami University (Ohio), LoVerde captained the 2014-15 Monarchs to a Calder Cup title and also won a Calder Cup with the 2017-18 Marlies.

The Hartford Wolf Pack open their 2020-21 regular season this Sunday, February 7, with a home-ice contest vs. Connecticut rival, Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Faceoff is 1:00 PM. At this time, tickets are not available, and all home Wolf Pack games will be played without fans in attendance. All regular season Wolf Pack games will be available for video stream via www.AHLTV.com. Live radio broadcast of all Wolf Pack home games will be available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com/listen-live/.

