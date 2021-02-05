American Hockey League Announces Schedule Additions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the addition of two games to the 2020-21 schedule, featuring the Chicago Wolves and the Rockford IceHogs.

The teams will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Hoffman Estates, Ill., and on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in Rockford.

ADDED: AHL Game #392 - Rockford at Chicago - Tue., Feb. 9, 2:00 CT

ADDED: AHL Game #393 - Chicago at Rockford - Tue., Feb. 16, 6:00 CT

