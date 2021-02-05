Two Binghamton Devils Games Postponed & Rescheduled
February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils' home game tonight against the Hershey Bears and away game tomorrow against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have been postponed. The game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has been rescheduled for Monday, February 8 at 5:00 p.m. and the game against Hershey has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m. The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel for both clubs.
Check out the Binghamton Devils Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2021
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster, Team Captains for 65th Season - Rochester Americans
- Two Binghamton Devils Games Postponed & Rescheduled - Binghamton Devils
- Garrett Mitchell Named 13th Captain in Rockford IceHogs History - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Tonight's Hershey Bears Game Rescheduled to February 17 - Hershey Bears
- Henderson Silver Knights Name Leadership Group for Inaugural Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- "Let's Go Tucson" for Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles President, GM Chris Stewart Announces Retirement - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Senators add Sexton and Peters to coaching staff - Belleville Senators
- Condors Open Season against San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Sign Trio of Forwards - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League's 85th Season Begins Today - AHL
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2020-21 Single Game Tickets on Sale - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1 Preview: Bears at Devils, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Face Bruins to Kick off 2020-21 Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.