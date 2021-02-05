NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Two Binghamton Devils Games Postponed & Rescheduled

February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release


NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils' home game tonight against the Hershey Bears and away game tomorrow against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have been postponed. The game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has been rescheduled for Monday, February 8 at 5:00 p.m. and the game against Hershey has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m. The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel for both clubs.
