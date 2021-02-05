American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced two schedule changes due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils staff.

Tonight's game between Binghamton and the Hershey Bears, scheduled to be played in Newark, N.J., has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday's game between Binghamton and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, scheduled to be played in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #1 - Hershey at Binghamton - from Fri., Feb. 5 to Wed., Feb. 17

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #16 - Binghamton at W-B/Scranton - from Sat., Feb. 6 to Mon., Feb. 8

