Chicago Wolves Add Two Games against Rockford
February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday they will face the Rockford IceHogs in additional American Hockey League action each of the next two Tuesdays.
The Wolves will host the IceHogs at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Triphahn Center in Hoffman Estates, then travel to Rockford for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 16. These extra contests give the Wolves 33 on their 2021 regular-season schedule - 16 at home and 17 away.
Tonight's 7 p.m. opener against Grand Rapids and Saturday's 3 p.m. game at Rockford can be watched for free on AHLTV as part of the league's Freeview Weekend. Fans can sign up for their free account at AHLTV.com. Affordable season-long subscription packages alo can be purchased at AHLTV.com, but Wolves season-ticket members can get an even better deal by contacting their ticket representative, visiting ChicagoWolves.com or calling 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
