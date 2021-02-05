Chicago Wolves Add Two Games against Rockford

February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday they will face the Rockford IceHogs in additional American Hockey League action each of the next two Tuesdays.

The Wolves will host the IceHogs at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Triphahn Center in Hoffman Estates, then travel to Rockford for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 16. These extra contests give the Wolves 33 on their 2021 regular-season schedule - 16 at home and 17 away.

Tonight's 7 p.m. opener against Grand Rapids and Saturday's 3 p.m. game at Rockford can be watched for free on AHLTV as part of the league's Freeview Weekend. Fans can sign up for their free account at AHLTV.com. Affordable season-long subscription packages alo can be purchased at AHLTV.com, but Wolves season-ticket members can get an even better deal by contacting their ticket representative, visiting ChicagoWolves.com or calling 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.