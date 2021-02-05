Tonight's Hershey Bears Game Rescheduled to February 17

February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced this evening's Hershey at Binghamton game will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils staff. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in Newark, New Jersey.

The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.

Hershey's 4 p.m. game versus Lehigh Valley tomorrow at GIANT Center remains on as scheduled.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.