Tonight's Hershey Bears Game Rescheduled to February 17
February 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced this evening's Hershey at Binghamton game will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils staff. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in Newark, New Jersey.
The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.
Hershey's 4 p.m. game versus Lehigh Valley tomorrow at GIANT Center remains on as scheduled.
