Condors Open Season against San Diego

February 5, 2021







IRVINE, Calif. - After 335 days away, the Bakersfield Condors open the 2021 regular season tonight against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. Tonight's game from Irvine, Calif. will be broadcast LIVE on AHLTV as part of a freeview opening weekend and through the iHeartRadio App (Fox Sports 970 AM). Condors Countdown powered by Grapevine MSP begins at 6:45 p.m.

NOTE OF THE NIGHT: CONDORS NAME CAPTAINS

The Condors have named Brad Malone as the third captain of the AHL era. The fourth-year Condors center will be joined by alternate captains Ryan Stanton and Tyler Benson.

