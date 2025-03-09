Stars Fall in Sunday Matinee in Chicago

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars goaltender Magnus Hellberg stops a Chicago Wolves' shot

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were shut out 4-0 by the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Through a largely quiet first and most of the second period, both goaltenders stood strong. Spencer Martin turned aside all 20 of the Stars' shots, while Magnus Hellberg stopped the first 15 Wolves shots. The scoring opened with just 23 seconds remaining in the second period. A Texas breakout pass deflected off the skate of Bradly Nadeau and ricocheted back into the net before Hellberg had time to react.

Nick Swaney extended the Wolves' lead to 2-0 on the power play 6:24 into the third period, after receiving a pass in the slot and firing a shot past Hellberg's blocker. Justin Robidas made it 3-0 Chicago with 4:42 left in the contest, when his pass on an odd-man rush was blocked by a Texas defender. Robidas followed up his own rebound and quickly snapped it into the Texas net. Austin Wagner sealed the Wolves' victory with an empty-net goal in the final 90 seconds.

Martin stopped all 28 shots he faced to earn the shutout for the Wolves, while Hellberg made 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss for the Stars.

After completing a three-game road trip, the Stars return home for a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters. This will mark the first of four matchups between the Stars and Monsters this season. Puck drop for the first game is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

