Corcoran's Big Night Paces Condors to 3-2 Win

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Connor Corcoran (1st) had a goal and assist and the Bakersfield Condors (24-20-9, 57pts) earned the weekend split, 3-2, with the Tucson Roadrunners (27-23-5, 59pts) on Saturday in front of 6,000. Matthew Savoie (16th) scored his third goal of the weekend, which proved to be the game winner. Derek Ryan (3rd) added the other for Bakersfield. The Condors went 2/6 on the power play.

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 29 of 31 for his 17th win of the season.

Bakersfield is two points back of the final playoff spot with two games in hand on the Roadrunners. They are four points behind sixth-place Abbotsford with two games in hand. The Condors are in Abbotsford for two games starting Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield heads to Abbotsford on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. The team is home next Friday, March 14 for $3 Beer & Country Night. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Condors Country Cowboy Hat and there will be performances from local country artist Corey Dain throughout the night. Click here for tickets.

