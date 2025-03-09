The Abbotsford Canucks Defeat the San Jose Barracuda 5-4 in Overtime

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks faced off against the San Jose Barracuda tonight for Top Dogs Night, looking to bounce back from a tough loss on Friday.

Artūrs Šilovs returned to Abbotsford after a stint in Vancouver and started in net against a solid Gabriel Carriere.

The Canucks made some lineup adjustments, with Sammy Blais joining Aatu Räty and Linus Karlsson on the top line. Arshdeep Bains played on the wing alongside Max Sasson and Danila Klimovich, while Tristen Nielsen and Chase Wouters bookended Ty Mueller. Nate Smith centered Ty Glover and Cooper Walker to round out the offense.

On defense, Guillaume Brisebois remained paired with Cole McWard to start, while Christian Wolanin and Jett Woo continued as a duo. Akito Hirose slotted back in next to Kirill Kudryavtsev, setting the Canucks' defensive lines for the night.

Looking to take an early lead and correct Friday's mistakes, the Canucks came out strong. However, Jimmy Schuldt had other plans for San Jose, firing a wrister from the right circle past Šilovs seven minutes in to put the Barracuda up 1-0. The Canucks fought to respond, but some unlucky bounces and time in the penalty box created challenges. Around the 15-minute mark, Pavol Regenda capitalized on San Jose's power play, extending their lead to 2-0 heading into the second period.

Some rough play at the end of the first meant Abbotsford started the middle frame down a man. But the Canucks found their spark, coming out swinging. Just a minute in, Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson broke free on a shorthanded 2-on-1. Sasson carried the puck down the left slot and sniped one past Carriere, putting Abbotsford on the board. A few minutes later, Colin White set up in front of the net and redirected a pass from Walker Duehr, restoring San Jose's two-goal lead. The Canucks finally got their own power play opportunity shortly after and made it count. Danila Klimovich fired a sharp-angle shot, cutting the deficit to one again. Neither team found the back of the net for the rest of the period, and San Jose held a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame.

The next 20 minutes were crucial for Abbotsford, needing at least one more goal to force a tie. Less than four minutes in, Christian Wolanin capitalized on a Barracuda line change, sending a long pass to Tristen Nielsen, who buried it top shelf to even the score. Riding the momentum, the Canucks kept up the pressure, but a costly delay of game penalty gave San Jose another power play. Colin White took advantage, scoring his second goal of the night to put the Barracuda back on top, 4-3. With time running out, there was a must get goal on the line, and the Canucks didn't ease up. With less than 3 minutes left, Arshdeep Bains found Linus Karlsson parked in front, and passed it across for him to tip it in and force overtime.

Forcing extra time, the Abbotsford Canucks were determined to take the two points. The teams exchanged chances, but it was ultimately Linus Karlsson that would net the game winning goal! Karlsson called game just over 3 minutes into the extra frame and the Canucks took home a 5-4 win over the San Jose Barracuda.

The team will take a day off before preparing to take on the Bakersfield Condors in a mid week series, and then the Calgary Wranglers once again next weekend.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.