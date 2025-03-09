Power Play Drives Colorado to 5-1 Victory over Silver Knights

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - Colorado netted three power-play goals on six opportunities, while goaltender Trent Miner stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 5-1 on Sunday. Forward T.J. Tynan finished the contest with four assists, while defenseman Jacob MacDonald posted two goals and an assist. Forward Matthew Phillips also finished with a multi-point effort, recording a goal and an assist in the win.

The first period would see the Silver Knights earn the lone power play of the opening 20 minutes, while also outshooting Colorado by a count of 10-3. Despite the lopsided numbers, some strong play from goalie Trent Miner would allow the Eagles to head to the first intermission with contest still scoreless.

Colorado would get on the board just 1:27 into the second period when Phillips stuffed home a rebound in the crease, putting the Eagles up, 1-0.

The lead would grow to 2-0 when forward Jere Innala collected a drop pass in the right-wing circle before lighting the lamp with a wrister with 12:18 remaining in the middle frame.

A power play would allow Colorado to strike again, as MacDonald hammered a one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle into the back of the net. The goal was MacDonald's team-leading 22nd tally of the season and put the Eagles up 3-0 at the 9:26 mark of the second stanza.

Still leading 3-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, an opportunity on the man-advantage would see Colorado forward Jason Polin camp out at the side of the crease before steering a centering feed into the back of the net, putting the Eagles up 4-0 at the 3:48 mark.

Henderson would finally get on the board when forward Mason Morelli tucked home a rebound at the side of the cage, trimming the deficit to 4-1 with 11:29 left to play in the contest.

A 5-on-3 power play would set up MacDonald to blister a one-timer from the right-wing circle past goaltender Akira Schmid, pushing Colorado's advantage to 5-1 at the 15:09 mark of the final frame.

Schmid would suffer the loss in net, allowing five goals on 22 shots. The Eagles finished the game a perfect 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, March 12th at 8:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025

