Anaheim Ducks Recall Ville Husso from San Diego
March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 70-45-18 record with seven shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 141 career NHL games (135 starts) with Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22).
Acquired by the Ducks Feb. 24, 2025 from Detroit for future considerations, Husso has posted a 3-1-0 record with one shutout in four appearances with San Diego this season. He has combined for a 11-5-0 record in 17 AHL games with San Diego and Grand Rapids in 2024-25, posting three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and .908 SV%, ranking third among AHL goaltenders in shutouts.
The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender has posted a 62-59-16 record with 14 shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and .908 SV% in 147 career AHL contests with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago.
