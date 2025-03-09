Calgary Flips Script, Trims Moose

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (20-31-1-3) fell 3-2 to the Calgary Wranglers (31-20-4-2) on Sunday. The Moose were coming off a 6-5 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Manitoba started the scoring with five minutes left in the opening frame. Tyson Empey fed Fabian Wagner who picked the top corner for his third goal in as many games. The lead lasted just 71 seconds as Rory Kerins deflected a Jeremie Poirier shot past Chris Driedger to tie the game 1-1. That score held to the break with Driedger stopping seven of eight in the first period and Devin Cooley turning aside six Moose shots.

Calgary got the only goal of the second period, capitalizing on a four-minute double-minor midway through the frame. Poirier's shot from the slot was stopped by Driedger, but Sam Morton pounced on the rebound to give the Wranglers a 2-1 edge at 11:10 of the period. Calgary fired 15 shots on goal, with Driedger stopping 14 of them. Cooley stopped all 11 shots he faced, including a lunging pad stop on Dominic Toninato.

The Wranglers got into some penalty trouble in the third period, but the Calgary penalty kill provided the visitors a crucial goal. Morton broke down the ice and centred for Clark Bishop, who finished off the chance for a shorthanded goal and a 3-1 Wranglers lead halfway through the third. The Moose power play fired back on a five-on-three advantage minutes later. Toninato won the faceoff to Dylan Coghlan in the slot and the defenceman snapped the puck home to pull the Moose within a 3-2 count. Calgary held on to the one-goal lead from there. Driedger finished with 26 saves in the loss, while Cooley stopped 27 of 29 for the win.

Quotable

Moose goaltender Chris Driedger (click for full interview)

"It was definitely a whirlwind. I didn't see it coming, but it's my hometown. I grew up here watching the Moose. So, pretty surreal to be able to be be back in this building and and play in front of friends and family."

Statbook

Fabian Wagner (1G) has points in four straight games (3G, 1A).

Dylan Coghlan (1G) has points in three straight games played (2G, 3A).

Tyson Empey (1A) has assists in two consecutive games (2A).

Colson Gengenbach (4SOG) made his professional debut.

What's Next?

The Moose hit the road for four-games starting against the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, March 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

