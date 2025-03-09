Roadrunners' Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Condors

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners' Matthew Villalta battles Bakersfield Condors' Connor Corcoran and Derek Ryan

Bakersfield, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (27-23-3-2) nearly completed a multi-goal comeback Saturday night but fell just short in a 3-2 loss to the Bakersfield Condors (24-20-6-3) at Mechanics Bank Arena. Tucson erased a three-goal deficit with two unanswered goals but ran out of time before finding the equalizer.

After a scoreless first period, Bakersfield struck early in the second when Connor Corcoran opened the scoring. Derek Ryan doubled the Condors' lead midway through the frame, and Matthew Savoie made it 3-0 with four minutes left in the period.

The Roadrunners responded late in the second, as Sammy Walker put Tucson on the board to cut the deficit to two heading into the final frame. Andrew Agozzino pulled Tucson within one midway through the third to fuel a late push. The Roadrunners threw everything at the Condors in the final 10 minutes but were unable to net the tying goal.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta made a season-high 42 saves to keep Tucson in the game. It's the second time Villalta has made 42 saves in a game this season and first since Jan. 10 at San Diego.

The loss snapped both Villalta's three-game winning streak and Tucson's season-high six-game point streak. The Roadrunners finished their road trip with a 2-1 record and remain in a strong position in the Pacific Division standings. They hold the division's final playoff spot in seventh place with 59 points, two ahead of eighth-place Bakersfield and two behind sixth-place Abbotsford, who defeated San Jose 5-4 in overtime on Saturday.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson generated the first scoring chance of the night four minutes in when Max Szuber fed Cameron Hebig in the slot from the point. Hebig snapped a quick shot on goal, but Condors netminder Olivier Rodrigue made the save to keep the game scoreless.

Both teams played within their structure early and maintained a strong pace through the first six minutes without a stoppage. The first break in action came when Maveric Lamoureux was whistled for holding, sending Bakersfield to the power play. However, the Condors' man advantage was short-lived as James Hamblin was called for a faceoff violation, leading to two minutes of four-on-four hockey. Neither team could capitalize on the extra space, as both defenses kept scoring chances to the outside.

Tucson had an opportunity to break through on its first power play when Rodrigue was called for delay of game with six minutes remaining. The Roadrunners nearly converted on a three-on-two rush as Ben McCartney set up Egor Sokolov, who fed Walker down low for a one-timer. But Walker couldn't control the pass, and his momentum carried him into Rodrigue, resulting in an interference penalty that nullified the power play and sent Bakersfield to its first full man advantage with 4:20 left.

Tucson's penalty kill was tested again late in the period when Hunter Drew was assessed a roughing minor with 1:19 remaining after battling for a loose rebound in front. The Roadrunners stood strong defensively by keeping the Condors to the perimeter, and both teams headed into the intermission tied up 0-0.

SECOND PERIOD

The Roadrunners opened the period shorthanded but killed off the remaining 41 seconds of Drew's penalty thanks to Villalta's strong play between the pipes. He continued to stand tall and made a point-blank glove save on Alex Swetlikoff's wrister from the low slot three minutes in to keep the game scoreless.

Just over a minute later, Tucson was back on the penalty kill after defenseman Montana Onyebuchi was called for boarding. Bakersfield took advantage and scored on their third power play of the night. Off the ensuing faceoff, Corcoran fired a one-timer from the left point and beat Villalta blocker side to put the Condors ahead 1-0 at 4:27.

Bakersfield appeared to double its lead 1:23 later on a three-on-one rush when Ethan de Jong ripped a shot from the right circle and Swetlikoff buried the rebound near the crease. However, at the recommendation of video coach Brad Krakowitz, the Roadrunners challenged the play. After reviewing the play, the officials determined Swetlikoff had kicked the puck in, wiping the goal off the board.

Undeterred, the Condors continued to push the pace and control play for most of the opening 12 minutes while outshooting Tucson 14-2 in that span. The sustained pressure eventually paid off, and Ryan beat Villalta with a wrister from the slot to make it 2-0 at 11:53.

Tucson had a chance to shift the momentum when Bakersfield was called for too many men with 6:23 remaining. Off the ensuing draw, Curtis Douglas nearly tucked home a rebound, but Rodrigue kicked out his pad to deny him. Seconds later, Douglas was whistled for tripping, negating the power play just 30 seconds in.

The Condors took advantage of the opportunity, and made it 3-0 when Savoie's wrist shot from the left circle trickled through Villalta's pads with four minutes left in the period.

Needing a response, the Roadrunners found one late. Walker drew a hooking penalty on Corcoran after being taken down on a breakaway. On the ensuing power play, he put Tucson on the board, cutting the deficit to 3-1 with two minutes to go. McCartney fired a shot high, and Walker controlled the rebound before lifting a backhander over Rodrigue.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson generated a quality scoring chance five minutes in on a three-on-two rush into the Condors' zone. Sokolov dropped the puck back to Douglas, who hesitated briefly to pull Rodrigue out of his crease. However, the Bakersfield netminder stood tall and turned aside Douglas' shot to preserve the two-goal lead.

The Roadrunners controlled play through the first half of the period, and their sustained pressure paid off when Agozzino cut the deficit to 3-2 with 9:30 remaining. Artem Duda delivered a centering feed, and Agozzino rifled a shot from the top of the left circle into the far-side corner of the net.

Tucson continued to press and nearly found the equalizer with 3:25 to go. Szuber snapped a pass across the blue line to Onyebuchi, who fired a shot from the top of the right circle, but Rodrigue made the save.

Less than a minute later, a costly too-many-men penalty put the Roadrunners on the penalty kill with 2:34 left. Tucson successfully killed it off and earned an offensive-zone faceoff with 27 seconds remaining, giving them one final chance to force overtime. With Villalta pulled for the extra attacker, the Roadrunners pushed for the tying goal, but Bakersfield cleared the zone and held on to survive Tucson's comeback bid.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners return to Southern Arizona to open up a four-game homestand on Tuesday against the Ontario Reign. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. MST. Fans can catch the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

