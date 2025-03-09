Preview: Islanders vs. Thunderbirds

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (12-37-4-3) host the Springfield Thunderbirds (29-20-2-4) for 'Pucks & Paws' Day at Total Mortgage Arena. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The Islanders opened a quick two-game homestand with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Toronto Marlies last night. Forward Adam Beckman recorded one goal and one assist in his Bridgeport debut after he was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Sam Bolduc (1g, 1a) and Chris Terry (2a) also had multiple points, while Henrik Tikkanen made 27 saves. The Islanders are looking to snap a seven-game slide (0-5-1-1) today.

ISLANDERS VS. THUNDERBIRDS

Today's game marks the ninth of 10 meetings between the Islanders and T-Birds this season, and the fourth of five in Connecticut. Bridgeport is 3-3-2-0 against the St. Louis Blues' affiliate so far, but is winless at home (0-2-0-1). They last met exactly two weeks ago when Eetu Liukas and Sam Bolduc each scored in a 3-2 shootout loss on Sunday, Feb. 23. Bolduc sent the game to overtime with a slap shot from the blue line in the final 53 seconds of regulation.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds outdueled the Providence Bruins for a 2-1 win at home last night. Matthew Peca's team-leading 25th goal of the season late in the second period stood as the game winner, while Sam Johannesson also found the back of the net. Colten Ellis made an impressive 39 saves to backstop his 20th win, tied for second most in the League. Peca enters today's contest on a 10-game point streak (the longest active streak in the AHL) with eight goals and four assists over that span. He has points in seven straight road games. The Thunderbirds are fifth in the Atlantic Division, jumping the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by one point after their win last night.

TERRY TACKS ON TWO MORE

Chris Terry collected two assists last night, good for his team-leading 16th multi-point performance of the season. He has four assists in his last three contests and enters today's game just 12 points behind Jeremy Colliton for the franchise scoring record (203 points). The five-time AHL All-Star paces the club in points (52), assists (36), multi-point games (16), and games played (55) this season. His 52 points and 36 assists are tied for second and third in the AHL, respectively.

BECKMAN ARRIVES IN BRIDGEPORT

The New York Islanders acquired Adam Beckman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Dennis Cholowski on Friday. Beckman, a 23-year-old forward, made his Bridgeport debut last night and logged one goal and one assist. Beckman recorded 33 points (13g, 20a) in 43 games with Utica this season, ranking second on the Comets in scoring and co-leading the team in assists. He began his pro career with the Minnesota Wild organization, playing 23 NHL games with the Wild, including 11 last season. He also had 108 points (57g, 51a) in 181 career games with the AHL's Iowa Wild from 2021-2024.

QUICK HITS

With one goal and one assist last night, Sam Bolduc is up to 31 points (8g, 23a) in 53 games this year... He's tied for 14th among all AHL defensemen in scoring, and his 16 power-play points rank fifth... The Islanders have been outscored 7-0 in first periods over their last seven games...Tristan Lennox became the fifth goalie to play for Bridgeport this season when he made his AHL debut in Lehigh Valley last Saturday... It was Lennox's first game in 446 days, after suffering an injury while playing for Worcester (ECHL) on Dec. 15, 2023... William Dufour was traded to Colorado on Thursday as part of the Brock Nelson deal.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (29-26-7): Last: 4-2 W at San Jose, last night -- Next: Tonight at Anaheim, 9 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (27-24-2-4): Last: 4-3 SOW at Trois Rivières, yesterday -- Next: Today at Trois Rivières, 3 p.m. ET

