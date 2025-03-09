Gulls Take Down Reign, 5-3

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

A late goal by Jan Myšák broke a deadlock late in the third period and sent the San Diego Gulls (23-25-5-3) past the Ontario Reign (31-19-3-1) by a 5-3 score at Pechanga Arena on Saturday night.

Luke Rowe factored into two of the three Reign goals, scoring one and assisting on another, while Jeff Malott and Jack Studnicka also found the back of the net for Ontario in the loss.

Date: March 8, 2025

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 2 0 1 3 SD 0 3 2 5

Shots PP ONT 30 0/1 SD 37 0/1

Three Stars -

1. Nikita Nesterenko (SD)

2. Nathan Gaucher (SD)

3. Judd Caulfield (SD)

W: Ville Husso

L: Dryden McKay

Next Game: Tuesday, March 11 at Tucson Roadrunners | 6:30 PM PST | Tucson Arena

