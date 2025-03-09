Silver Knights Fall, 5-1, to Eagles
March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 5-1, at Lee's Family Forum on Sunday afternoon. Forward Mason Morelli scored Henderson's lone goal of the evening.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Phillips opened the scoring early in the second. Innala then doubled Colorado's lead at 7:27 in the period. MacDonald added his first of the night on the power play less than two minutes later to make it 3-0.
Polin made it four unanswered with a goal early in the third period.
Morelli, assisted by Riley McKay and Matyas Sapovaliv, potted Henderson's first and only goal of the game at 8:31 in the final frame.
Colorado responded with MacDonald's second goal of the evening, also on the power play, to secure a 5-1 victory.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Mar 15 | 6:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sunday, Mar 16 | 3:00 p.m. | at Ontario Reign
Wednesday, Mar 19 | 7:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return to action on Sunday, March 15, where they'll take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025
- Silver Knights Fall, 5-1, to Eagles - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Score Fastest Two Goals in AHL History in 4-1 Win over Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Richard Rocks Home Winner with 31 Seconds Left - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Late Power Play Goal Sinks Sens in Hartford, 4-1 - Belleville Senators
- Calgary Flips Script, Trims Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Martin, Wolves Surge Past Stars 4-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Fall in Sunday Matinee in Chicago - Texas Stars
- Power Play Drives Colorado to 5-1 Victory over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- Crunch Consume Penguins, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Power Past Penguins, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Peca Delivers Another Clutch Tally in Comeback Win at Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Steal Victory from Checkers with Late Goal - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Ville Husso from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Recall Levshunov from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Plenty of March Break Excitement at CAA Arena Next Week - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Welcome Senators to Town for Homestand Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Islanders vs. Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Preview: Phantoms at Checkers, Game #58 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Defeat Reign, 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Corcoran's Big Night Paces Condors to 3-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners' Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Abbotsford Canucks Defeat the San Jose Barracuda 5-4 in Overtime - Abbotsford Canucks
- MacEwen Scores Twice as Sens Drop 8-3 Decision in Wilkes-Barre - Belleville Senators
- Last-Minute Heartbreak Strikes Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- White Scores Twice in OT Loss to Canucks - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Take Down Reign, 5-3 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Fall, 5-1, to Eagles
- Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 4-3, in Comeback Victory
- Henderson Silver Knights Foundation to Accept Grant Applications
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Wedding Knight
- Silver Knights Drop First of Series, 4-1, to San Jose