Silver Knights Fall, 5-1, to Eagles

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 5-1, at Lee's Family Forum on Sunday afternoon. Forward Mason Morelli scored Henderson's lone goal of the evening.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Phillips opened the scoring early in the second. Innala then doubled Colorado's lead at 7:27 in the period. MacDonald added his first of the night on the power play less than two minutes later to make it 3-0.

Polin made it four unanswered with a goal early in the third period.

Morelli, assisted by Riley McKay and Matyas Sapovaliv, potted Henderson's first and only goal of the game at 8:31 in the final frame.

Colorado responded with MacDonald's second goal of the evening, also on the power play, to secure a 5-1 victory.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Mar 15 | 6:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sunday, Mar 16 | 3:00 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Wednesday, Mar 19 | 7:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to action on Sunday, March 15, where they'll take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.

