Wolf Pack Welcome Senators to Town for Homestand Finale

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude a three-game homestand this evening at the XL Center as they welcome the Belleville Senators to town.

The puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Senators. The Senators claimed a 6-5 overtime victory in the first meeting on Jan. 29 at the CAA Arena in Belleville.

Brennan Othmann struck just 20 seconds into the game for the Wolf Pack, but Stephen Halliday countered at 9:50 with a power play strike. Dylan Roobroeck put Hartford back on top at 11:11, then Anton Blidh made it 3-1 6:07 into the second period.

Two more power play goals for the Senators drew them back to even, however. Jan Jenik jammed home a rebound at 12:23 to make it 3-2, then Angus Crookshank pounced on a loose puck at 17:10 to tie the game. 1:27 later, at 18:37, Jaroslav Chmelař put the Wolf Pack back on top with his sixth goal of the season.

Alex Belzile made it 5-3 25 seconds into the third period, sniping his 13 th goal of the season home off a faceoff victory by Bo Groulx. Wyatt Bongiovanni drew the Sens within a goal 61 seconds later, converting on a breakaway attempt for his 15 th goal of the season. Oskar Pettersson then tied the game at 3:17 off a misplay by the Wolf Pack defensively.

Just 16 seconds into overtime, Cole Reinhardt gave the Senators two points in a game they never led during regulation time.

The Wolf Pack won the last meeting between the teams at the XL Center by a score of 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 25, 2023.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped a 7-1 decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on home ice on Friday night.

Nathan Sucese scored 16:09 into the hockey game, extending his point streak to four games. The Wolf Pack controlled the first 25 minutes of the game, but the Penguins would strike seven times in the final 33:06 to run away with two points.

Mathias Laferrière tied the game 6:54 into the second period when a puck bounced to him in the slot and he beat Louis Domingue with a quick shot. Avery Hayes then made it 2-1 31 seconds later, beating Domingue by the blocker from the right-wing side. Valtteri Puustinen chased Domingue from the net at 12:38, making it 3-1 with a shot in-tight from the left-wing side that snuck by the blocker of the netminder.

The Penguins exploded for four goals on just 12 shots in the third period on Dylan Garand. Vasily Ponomarev and Ville Koivunen struck 37 seconds apart to make it 5-1, striking at 4:44 and 5:21, respectively. Atley Calvert made it 6-1 at 9:07, while Rutger McGroarty tacked on a seventh goal at 11:57.

The loss was the largest margin of defeat in a single game this season by the Wolf Pack. The four goals allowed in the third period marked the second time in three games that the Wolf Pack have surrendered four goals in a period.

Blidh leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17, while Belzile paces the club in points with 50 (16 g, 34 a).

Senators Outlook:

The Senators dropped an 8-3 decision to the Penguins last night in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

McGroarty gave the Pens a lead they never lost 6:37 into the game, potting his 12 th goal of the season on the power play. Ponomarev made it 2-0 at 17:28, but just over a minute later Crookshank got the Sens on the board.

Koivunen restored the two-goal lead at 3:44 of the second period, but Zack MacEwen countered at 5:09, making it 3-2. Tristan Broz and Nikolai Knyzhov found the back of the net at 8:09 and 10:13, respectively, giving the Pens an edge of 5-2 through 40 minutes.

MacEwen's second goal of the night came at 1:14 of the third period, but 5-3 was as close as the Senators drew it. Sam Poulin notched a natural hat-trick to end the game, scoring at 1:26, 3:10, and 19:54, allowing the Penguins to pull away.

Crookshank leads the Senators in goals with 19, while Halliday leads the club in points with 40 (15 g, 25 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 4:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for three games against Central Division opponents. The road trip starts this Wednesday night when the Wolf Pack visit the Grand Rapids Griffins. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Mar. 21, when the Hershey Bears come to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.