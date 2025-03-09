White Scores Twice in OT Loss to Canucks

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - Colin White scored twice, but the San Jose Barracuda (29-30-4-3) failed to close out the Abbotsford Canucks (29-23-2-1) on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre, eventually falling 5-4 in overtime. In the loss. Walker Duehr collected a pair of assists and is now up to five points (2+3=5) in three games with the Barracuda.

In his return back to the AHL after making his Sharks debut on Thursday, Barracuda captain Jimmy Schuldt (5) opened the scoring as he went upstairs from the point at 7:21. The Cuda would add to their lead at 15:51, just 14 seconds into their first power play, as Danil Gushchin found Pavol Regenda (8) parked atop the crease.

In the second the Barracuda began the period on the power play, but just as it ended, Max Sasson (8) rushed up the left wing and beat Gabe Carriere under the blocker to make it 2-1 at 1:19. The Barracuda would answer at 5:27 when White (9) pivoted and fired a shot past Arturs Silovs on the far side. At 9:06, the Canucks answered when Danila Klimovich (19) wired in a power-play goal from the right wing into the upper left corner of the net.

The Barracuda had a couple of early chances to begin the third, but a bad change led to Tristen Nielsen (9) beating Carriere on the far side as he rushed up the left wing at 3:52. Back even at 3-3, the Barracuda managed to recapture their lead on the power play when White (10) walked to the net and chipped a shot on the short-side past Silovs at 8:50. The Barracuda killed off a Canucks power play later in the frame, but Abbotsford tied the score when Sasson found Linus Karlsson (17) on the back post at 17:22.

In overtime, the Canucks completed the comeback when Karlsson (19) slung in a wrister from the left circle as he entered the zone on a pass from Sasson at 3:09.

The Barracuda continue their four-game road trip in Tucson against the Roadrunners next Saturday (7 p.m) and return to Tech CU Arena on March 19 (10:30 a.m.) to face off with the San Diego Gulls for Cuda Classroom Day. For tickets and more info, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.