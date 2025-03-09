Richard Rocks Home Winner with 31 Seconds Left

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Charlotte, NC - Anthony Richard (15th) cranked home a one-timer on the power play with 30.1 seconds left to break a late tie and propel the Phantoms to an exciting 3-2 victory at the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday afternoon. The 28-year-old AHL veteran of 512 career games has scored 159 total goals but not many were bigger than that one.

Jacob Gaucher (20th) and Brendan Furry (9th) also scored goals while Aleksei Kolosov (21/23) enjoyed his return to the Phantoms with a solid win.

Richard had drawn some attention earlier in the game following a big hit on a player near the Checkers' bench resulting in a fight with Marek Alscher and a fairly decisive Richard win despite the height disadvantage.

Sawyer Boulton had also dropped the gloves in one of the most impressive scraps of the year with several punches landing on Riley Bezeau in their massive tilt early in the second period.

Lehigh Valley (29-22-7) carried the play for much of the first period in a strong start which ultimately resulted in Jacob Gaucher's goal with just 35 seconds left in the period spotting the puck bouncing his way through traffic and knocking in a backhander on the backdoor past the right pad of Ken Appleby. Zayde Wisdom drove the play and weaved through the defense to set up Gaucher's conversion as Wisdom recorded his 16th assist and 25th point of the season. Gaucher became the first Phantom to reach 20 goals this year.

Charlotte (31-17-6) equalized early in the second period on a Trevor Carrick bomb from the left circle past the glove of Kolosov at 6:26 into the second period.

An errant Charlotte drop resulted in a clean breakaway for Brendan Furry who put the Phantoms back on top again at 14:23 into the second period as he yet again broke out his signature move lifting his back skate for a pump-fake before dangling around the left skate of the goaltender for a backhand stuff.

The Checkers evened the score at 2-2 in the opening seconds of the third period when C.J. Smit's shot from the right circle was pushed out by Kolosov and onto the body of Jesse Puljujarvi and pinballed right back into the net. The fluky goal at 0:35 into the third set up the late-game drama.

Lehigh Valley took advantage of a late delay of game penalty for the winning power-play goal at the end of the third. Louie Belpedio recorded his second assist of the game with a perfect setup into Richard's wheelhouse to blast home the winning one-timer with just 30.1 seconds left. Helge Grans also assisted on the winner.

Lehigh Valley has played 33 one-goal games this season which is tied for the AHL lead with Hershey. The Phantoms are 19-7-7 in one-goal decisions and are third in the AHL in one-goal wins.

The Phantoms finished the season series 2-2 against Charlotte.

Lehigh Valley allowed the opposition zero power plays for the first time this season.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a five-game homestand beginning with a two-game series against teh rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Friday, March 14 is our St. Patrick's Day celebration. Sunday, March 16 at 3:05 p.m. is Kids Takeover Day.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 19:25 - LV, J. Gaucher (20) (Z. Wisdom, L. Belpedio) (1-0)

2nd 6:26 - CLT, T. Carrick (10) (W. Skoog, R. Asplund) (1-1)

2nd 14:23 - LV, B. Furry (9) (Unassisted) (2-1)

3rd 0:35 - CLT, J. Puljujarvi (2) (C. Smith, T. Carrick) (2-2)

3rd 19:29 - LV, A. Richard (15) (L. Belpedio, H. Grans) (PP) (3-2)

Shots:

LV 26 - CLT 23

PP:

LV 1/4, CLT 0/0

Goaltenders:

LV - A. Kolosov (W) (3-4-1) (21/23)

CLT - K. Appleby (L) (12-8-1) (23/26)

Records:

Lehigh valley (29-22-7)

Charlotte (31-17-6)

UPCOMING

Friday, March 14 (7:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - St. Patrick's Day Fun

Sunday, March 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - Kids Takeover

Wednesday, March 19 (7:05) - Milwaukee Admirals at Phantoms - Pregame Happy Hour, $2 Draft Beers. Cal O'Reilly of the Milwaukee Admirals returns to PPL Center.

Friday, March 21 (7:05) - Syracuse Crunch at Phantoms

Saturday, March 22 (7:05) - Providence Bruins at Phantoms - First ever PHAN-CON! Costumed Characters. Fans can come dressed up as well. Photo Stations and lots of fun!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.