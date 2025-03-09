Blackhawks Recall Levshunov from Rockford

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Artyom Levshunov from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Levshunov, 19, has appeared in 50 games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign, sharing first among club defensemen with 22 points (5G, 17A). His five goals and 17 assists each rank second among team blueliners. Levshunov also leads all league rookies and ranks second on the club with 137 shots on goal this season.

