Wolf Pack Score Fastest Two Goals in AHL History in 4-1 Win over Senators

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored the fastest two goals in AHL history on Sunday evening, striking twice in 2.8 seconds to help claim a 4-1 victory over the Belleville Senators at the XL Center.

Matthew Robertson fired a shot from the point that Jake Leschyshyn deflected by Leevi Meriläinen at 16:26 of the third period on the club's fourth power play of the night. The goal, Leschyshyn's second of the game, stood as the game-winning goal.

The goal capped a three-point night (2 g, 1 a) for the veteran center.

Hayden Hodgson opened the scoring at 18:28, blasting home a shot from the right-wing side. Hodgson picked up a loose puck and quickly fired a slap-shot that beat Dylan Garand over the left shoulder. The goal was Hodgson's fourth of the season.

The Wolf Pack responded in the final minute, as Leschyshyn tipped home his tenth goal of the season. Chad Ruhwedel fired a shot from the right-wing point that Leschyshyn tipped in front, beating Meriläinen.

The goal was Leschyshyn's 100 th career point in the AHL.

The clubs combined for 26 penalty minutes in the second period, as the physicality went up numerous notches. Each team received one power play in the period, while numerous post-whistle scrums took the spotlight.

Neither side was able to gain a lead, however, as both goaltenders were perfect. Garand made 12 saves in the period, while Meriläinen made eight stops.

Leschyshyn broke the tie at 16:26 of the third period, putting the Wolf Pack ahead for good. Robertson picked up the primary assist on the goal, his career-high 19 th of the season.

The Senators pressed with the extra attacker in the final minute, but Nathan Sucese put the result out of doubt at 19:00 with an empty net tally from his own zone. Just 2.8 seconds later, at 19:02, Connor Mackey extended the lead to 4-1 after Leschyshyn won the faceoff directly to the defenseman, who instantly buried the dagger.

The two empty net tallies, scored 2.8 seconds apart, are the fastest two goals in AHL history.

