Gulls Defeat Reign, 5-3

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls erased a 2-0 first period deficit to defeat the Ontario Reign 5-3 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Winners of three straight, the Gulls are 11-2-1-1 over their last 15 games, the best record in the American Hockey League since the All-Star break.

Justin Bailey registered his 16th goal of the season scoring on his first career penalty shot. Bailey has tallied 9-7=16 points in 19 games since arriving from San Jose Jan. 25.

Judd Caulfield tallied his fourth multi-point game of the season scoring a goal and an assist. Caulfield has totaled 7-12=19 points in 51 games this year.

Nikita Nesterenko scored his 13th goal and earned his 21st assist of the season which matches his 2023-24 assist total. Over his last nine games, he has points in seven of them totaling 6-8=14 points.

Jan Mysak scored his 16th goal of the season with 4:57 remaining in regulation. The late goal would go on to be the game-winning tally, his second of the year.

Nathan Gaucher scored his eighth goal of the campaign with an empty net strike and collected his 11th assist for his fifth multi-point performance this season.

Yegor Sidorov extended his point streak to five games with the primary assist on Mysak's goal. He has scored 4-3=7 points in that span and 15-15=30 points on the campaign.

Tyson Hinds earned his 13th assist of the season and has points in back-to-back games.

Nico Myatovic assisted on Mysak's game-winner for his fifth helper of the season.

Ville Husso stopped 27-of-30 shots to earn his 11th victory of the season. Husso is 3-1 with one shutout since joining the Gulls

San Diego gets some time off before facing their next opponent, the Colorado Eagles, March 14 and 15 at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

On what kick-started the team in the second

First of all, it's not exactly where we want them. We'd rather be up 2-0 and pushing, but that's the way that the game was, and we're comfortable knowing that we have the ability to climb when we're down. I didn't think we were great. Even through the first eight minutes of the second, there was a TV time out, and we just mentioned all together about being a little bit more direct and unlocking our ability to hunt and find rebounds and stuff like that. And I think at that point we had 17 shots for the next 12 minutes of the second period, including three goals. So that pushed the game. They're a good hockey team. We gave them space. They even up to score, but gutsy goal by Jan [Mysak] at the end, and sealed the deal with the empty netter.

On Justin Bailey

He's a great guy, so he fits in with the locker room very easily. He's got incredible experience at both levels, which guys can lean on and speak to. But the way that he's been able to play such a big role on our team, we're thankful for him for sure.

On the belief of the group

It didn't feel tight on our bench. It didn't feel like guys were gripping their sticks. It was like, alright, well, how are we going to get the next one?' That was sort of the feeling that we had. And sure enough, little sling and Jan's got his hands free at the net. So, that was that was really fun to watch.

On how he's seen his team grow

One of the things we've seen, we've talked about this plenty in our group, is the ability to come back and mount comebacks that seem insurmountable. That's, when you're 14 points out right after the all-star break, it kind of feels that way, and so does a five-goal deficit or a four goal deficit. We've seen us come back from those kinds of things as well. Our group's capable of some miraculous comebacks. We've got a lot of character, grit, resiliency, and let's just keep our pedal to the metal here.

Right winger Justin Bailey

  

On his penalty shot

Obviously, I would have liked it to go on the breakaway, but, I've been using that move since junior, and it didn't work in the shootout a couple games ago, but stuck with it and just happy to get the boys going. And I think we responded off that in the second and was able to go into the third with the lead.

On what he sees from this group

I said it I think the second game I was here, you have to kill the Gulls, you can't leave us around. And it's truly special of this group. There's no panic. We believe in the system. We believe in what we're doing. We carry that belief into the locker room each and every night. And when you have guys that are playing hard for each other each and every night, unselfishly within the structure. And you take that confidence of never being out of games, and that's what you see, game in and game out.

On scoring again after Ontario tied it 3-3

We stuck with what was working. Obviously, you want to keep that lead the whole third but we battle for one another. We've been battling for one another, going through that winning streak in February, really, I think, showed us we can compete with every single team in this division, and we've competed with everybody and done really, really well against everyone for the last two months.

On being five points from a playoff spot

We're happy with that, but at the same time, coming back from the all-star break, we knew it was going to be an uphill battle. We're happy with what we've done, but our mentality is focused on the next game. The next game is the most important, and every game going down the stretch is going to be huge for us. And it's exciting. I'm really happy to be a part of it, and it's a lot of fun playing these games.

Centerman Jan Mysak

  

On tonight's win over Ontario

Since top of the game, we were kind of dominating and we believed that we're going to make it, no matter what happened. They scored the goal, we didn't really care. We knew we're going to make it. Game last night seemed like real playoff hockey.

On his game-winning goal

Well, my mindset is always go to the net. We do a good play with the boys over there and I was kind of lucky with the pass from [Yegor] Sidorov. I get it right on my feet and stick and I score.

On the team climbing back into playoff contention

We definitely got better, for sure. I think the biggest part is the mindset. We've been doing well now, but we're not done yet, so let's keep going.

