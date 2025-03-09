Crunch Consume Penguins, 5-1

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell to the Syracuse Crunch, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (31-16-7-1) scored the day's first goal, but Syracuse rattled off five-straight tallies in front of strong goaltending by Brandon Halverson.

Mathias Laferričre gave the Penguins an early lead, cleaning up a rebound in front of a stickless Halverson 3:15 into the game.

Tristan Allard launched a wrist shot that beat Filip Larsson to his glove side with under four minutes to go in the opening stanza, evening the scoreboard at one apiece.

After a Laferričre breakaway bid was turned aside by Halverson, Syracuse took the lead with under three minutes to go in the second. Former Penguins Anthony Angello swept in a rebound to put his team up, 2-1.

Conor Geekie swiftly moved past a Penguins defender and lifted a backhand shot behind Larsson midway through the third period, increasing Syracuse's lead to two.

Max Crozier lobbed a puck down the ice from his defensive zone into the Penguins' empty net at 17:23 of the third, followed by Joël Teasdale scoring at even strength 33 seconds later.

Larsson stopped 25 of 29 shots faced in defeat. Halverson made 26 saves in the win.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Mar. 12, when the Hershey Bears come to town for another installation of the historic Penguins/Bears rivalry. Puck drop from Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza is set for 7:05 p.m.

