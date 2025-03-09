Plenty of March Break Excitement at CAA Arena Next Week

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators are gearing up for a thrilling month of March, filled with exciting events and home games that fans won't want to miss. From an exclusive open practice to a special Sens Stampede game and a festive St. Patrick's Day game, March is packed with action and entertainment at CAA Arena!

The fun starts on Wednesday March 12, 2025, when the Sens hold another open practice. CAA Arena gates will open at 9:45 a.m. with players beginning to hit the ice at 10:00 a.m. Fans can take in the action up close and personally all while showing their support for the team with some massive matchups coming up. It's a perfect way to get an insider's look at the Senators' preparation for the big games ahead.

Action continues Friday March 14, 2025, when the Sens host the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders) for Sens Stampede presented by Cool 100, with country music and theming, plus exciting on-ice action. The festivities roll on the following night, Saturday March 15, 2025, when the Sens host the Islanders again for the annual St. Patrick's Day game, complete with St. Patty's Day food and beverage specials.

And, with the busy month of March that includes seven home games and a push towards the Calder Cup Playoffs, fans can also take advantage of the Sens newly launched March Madness BOGO offer. Buy a ticket to the Next Gen Game on Sunday March 23, 2025, and receive a complimentary ticket to one of those remaining March home games, or one of the three home games the Senators play at the start of April. Plus, the Locker Room Store is featuring some fantastic deals up until March 15, including - 30% off T-shirts, 25% off jerseys, jersey customizations, and toques, and 20% off hats.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena's hours are available here.

Fans can click the following links for more information on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. For further details on those ticket options, premium seating and Business Elite packages, visit the Belleville Sens website or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.