Preview: Phantoms at Checkers, Game #58

March 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley Phantoms (28-22-7) vs. Charlotte Checkers (31-16-6)

Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

Sunday, March 9, 2025 (1:00 p.m.) - Game #58

TODAY - The Phantoms wrap up their three-game road trip with a weekend finale at the Charlotte Checkers, AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers.

Lehigh Valley (28-22-7) is 1-2-0 against Charlotte this season after a 4-1 setback in the weekend opener on Saturday and also including a split in a pair of games in Allentown in December. This is the only Charlotte trip of the season for the Phantoms and is the final game of the season series.

This weekend also shows a bit of a new-look lineup for the Phantoms after a handful of transactions amidst the NHL trade deadline.

There are 15 games remaining in the regular season and Lehigh Valley has a Magic Number of 21 points to clinch a spot in the Top 6 in the Atlantic Division for a third consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Charlotte (31-16-6) has also had some roster movement during the Trade Deadline week.

LAST TIME - Zayde Wisdom (9th) broke through in the third period for the Phantoms and kick-started the team's comeback efforts pulling Lehigh Valley within one but the Checkers picked up a pair of late goals including an empty-netter to seal it in a 4-1 decision on Saturday afternoon at Bojangles' Coliseum. John Leonard (24th, 25th) scored in each of the first two periods for Charlotte for his second multi-goal performance against Lehigh Valley this year. The Phantoms were slow out of the gates with just six shots on goal against the stingy defense of the Checkers but surged back with 12 shots in the third period against 6'8 ¬Â³ rookie netminder Cooper Black.

TRANSACTIONS -

Mar 6 Matt Miller - Add - Recalled from Reading

Mar 7 Keith Petruzzelli - Del - Loaned to Reading

Mar 7 Aleksei Kolosov - Add - Returned by PHI to Phantoms

Mar 7 Olle Lycksell - Del - Recalled to Flyers

Mar 7 Emil Andrae - Del - Recalled to Flyers

Mar 7 Rodrigo Abols - Del - Recalled to Flyers

Mar 7 Nikita Grebenkin - Add - Trade with Toronto, Loaned by PHI

Mar 7 Givani Smith - Add - Trade with Colorado, Loaned by PHI

Mar 8 Sam Sedley - Add - Recalled from Reading

Mar 8 Matt Brown - Add - Recalled from Reading

WELCOME! - The Phantoms have received forwards Nikita Grebenkin and Givani Smith via trades on Friday by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Grebenkin, 21, arrives from the Toronto Marlies in the Scott Laughton trade. The 6-2 fifth-rounder in 2022 has played most of his season with the Toronto Marlies where he has scored 9-21-30 in 39 games while also seeing action in seven NHL games with the Maple Leafs.

Smith, 27, arrives from Colorado in the Erik Johnson trade and has seen limited action this season with seven NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and six AHL games with the Colorado Eagles. He has played 168 NHL games in parts of six seasons with Detroit, Florida, San Jose, and Colorado scoring 9-13-22. Smith has played 157 career games in the AHL where he has registered 26-27-53 including stints with Grand Rapids, Charlotte and the Colorado Eagles.

HEADING BACK UP - The Flyers have recalled three deserving players from the Phantoms summoning defenseman Emil Andrae as well as forwards Rodrigo Abols and Olle Lycksell. Additionally, the Flyers have loaned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to the Phantoms.

Andrae, 22, has played in 25 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 3-13-16. The second-year pro has also played in 24 games with the Flyers this season scoring 1-5-6. Ābols played in nine NHL games in January and February making his NHL debut and scoring his first NHL goal at 29 years old. The Lativa product has scored 12-15-27 with the Phantoms in 44 games. Lycksell, 25, leads the Phantoms in scoring with 17-24-41 in just 40 games played. He also represented the Phantoms at the AHL All-Star Classic. The third-year pro has also played in six games with Philadelphia this season recording zero points.

PHANTASTIC - Cal Petersen is tied for most assists by a goaltender with Spencer Martin of Chicago with four. Petersen has tied Alex Lyon (2016-17) for the Lehigh Valley record for most assists in a season by a goalie.

Phantoms Record Book

Most Assists by Goalie:

Cal Petersen - 4 (2024-25)

Alex Lyon - 4 (2016-17)

Franchise record:

Scott Munroe - 6 (2008-09)

- The Phantoms are 15-9-2 since January 1. Lehigh Valley is 17-1-1 when scoring four or more goals in a game. The Phantoms are 18-0-2 when holding their opponents to two goals or fewer.

- The Phantoms are 19-6-4 when scoring the first goal and are 14-3-1 when leading at the first intermission.

- The Phantoms have played 57 games which is the most in the AHL. With just 15 games remaining in the season, Lehigh Valley enjoys a more spread out and gradual schedule of games the rest of the way.

IMPENDING MILESTONES

- Garrett Wilson, 399 pro points

- Garrett Wilson, 275 games with Lehigh Valley (Record: Greg Carey, 277 games)

CHECKING ON THE CHECKERS - The Phantoms and Checkers previously split a two-game series in Allentown with Lehigh Valley taking the opener 2-1 on December 28 on a 29-save gem for Parker Gahagen and a winning shorthanded goal with just 3:05 left for Brendan Furry. The Checkers got revenge in the New Year's Eve rematch 6-3. Charlotte had two more goals yesterday from John Leonard in a 4-1 win.

29-year-old goaltender Ken Appleby (12-7-1, 2.00, .907) has had an impressive career resurgence two years removed from a multi-year stretch with Worcester of the ECHL. Appleby now leads the AHL with five shutouts while also leading the league in GAA. The Checkers are fourth in the AHL in team defense allowing just 2.63 goals per game. The Checkers just added experienced NHL goaltender Kappo Kahkonen in a trade with Winnipeg while rookie prospect Cooper Black (9-3-1, 1.62, .923) has been especially impressive in his opportunities to play. The Checkers are allowing just 22.8 shots per game, fewest in the AHL. And 2.58 goals allowed per contest is tied for second barely trailing Providence (2.55)

30-year-old veteran defenseman Trevor Carrick (9-30-39) is second on the Checkers overall and fourth in the AHL in scoring among defensemen. Former San Jose prospect, 26-year-old John Leonard (25-18-43) leads the Checkers and is tied for second in the AHL with Brendan Furry of the Phantoms with four shorthanded goals. That includes back-to-back shorthanded goals on the same Phantoms' power play on December 31 at PPL Center and ten he scored two more against Lehigh Valley on Saturday afternoon. 22-year-old Justin Sourdif (14-13-27) is always a thorn in the side of the Phantoms and is coming off scoring his first NHL goal last month and a three-point performance with two goals against Springfield on Wednesday.

Scoring Leaders

Phantoms

x - Olle Lycksell 17-24-41

Jacob Gaucher 19-16-35

Samu Tuomaala 11-21-32

Anthony Richard 14-16-30

x - Rodrigo Abols 12-15-27

Alexis Gendron 16-7-23

Zayde Wisdom 9-15-24

Charlotte

John Leonard 25-18-43

Trevor Carrick 9-30-39

Rasmus Asplund 17-18-35

Kyle Criscuolo 17-15-32

Justin Sourdif 14-13-27

Special Teams:

Lehigh Valley - PP 18.1%, 19th / PK 80.3%, 22nd

Charlotte - PP 21.8%, 5th / PK 87.0%, 1st

COMING UP - The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a five-game homestand, their longest of the season, beginning with a two-game series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, March 14 and Sunday, March 16.

UPCOMING

Sunday, March 9 (1:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 14 (7:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - St. Patrick's Day Fun

Sunday, March 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - Kids Takeover

Wednesday, March 19 (7:05) - Milwaukee Admirals at Phantoms - Pregame Happy Hour, $2 Draft Beers. Cal O'Reilly of the Milwaukee Admirals returns to PPL Center.

Friday, March 21 (7:05) - Syracuse Crunch at Phantoms

Saturday, March 22 (7:05) - Providence Bruins at Phantoms - First ever PHAN-CON! Costumed Characters. Fans can come dressed up as well. Photo Stations and lots of fun!

