Spezia Scores Game Winner in Shootout Win Against K-Wings

January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kalamazoo Wings on night 1 of Players Weekend in a shootout with a final score of 2-1.

How it Happened:

Leading the attack was The Mayor, Budsmen, and Blisser. Protecting the blue line was B-Mic and G-Baby while Bedzy manned the net.

The first period was scoreless and tied 0-0 heading into the 2nd. Kalamazoo had the edge in shots on goal with a 13-11 advantage.

Toledo started the second strong with a goal just 27 seconds in by B-Mic, his 3rd goal of the season. Blisser and Budsmen tallied assists on the even-strength goal.

Kalamazoo tied it at 5:22 of the 3rd period, and the game remained 1-1 and headed into overtime, where neither team was able to get the puck in the net.

As the game went to a shootout, it took Toledo 3 rounds to seal the deal with the game winning goal by Budsmen, Tyler Spezia to give the Fish the 2-1 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - T. Spezia (GWG)

2. TOL - B. Michaelian (1G)

3. TOL - J. Bednar (32 SVS)

What's Next:

Day 2 of Players Weekend continues tomorrow evening at the Huntington Center where the Fish will take on the Iowa Heartlanders, puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

