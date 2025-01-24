Bison Game Rescheduled
January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President and CEO Larry McQueary announced tonight the game against the Indy Fuel at Grossinger Motors Arena has been rescheduled to a later date due to unsafe ice conditions.
The date will be announced at a later time. All tickets for the game will be redeemable for the rescheduled date or a future game.
Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through Ticketmaster directly.
Parking vouchers or refunds are available by contacting Anthony Nelson at anelson@cityblm.org.
For further questions, contact the Bison front office at 309-965-HERD.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2025
- Zieky's Three Assists Help Mariners Top Railers - Maine Mariners
- Spezia Scores Game Winner in Shootout Win Against K-Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Defeat Heartlanders 3-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Late Rally Falls Short for the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Battle Walleye to Skills Competition, Fall in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Point-Streak Snaps at Eight in 4-2 Loss to Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Mavericks Fall Short in Wheeling Despite Record-Breaking Performances - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals Defeat Lions in Thrilling Shootout - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Break Away from Mavericks in Third - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Score on First Shot, Cajan Stops Next 23 to Beat Iowa, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Game Rescheduled - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Edge Everblades 3-2 in a Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Earn Point in Shootout in SC - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Royals Sign Tyler Love to SPC - Reading Royals
- Americans Face the Rapid City Rush Tonight in South Dakota - Allen Americans
- Forward Francesco Arcuri Assigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: January 24, 2025 - Series Opener at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day #36 - Norfolk Admirals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2025 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Begins Seven-Game Road Trip Tonight at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades at Savannah Moved to 4:00 p.m. Tomorrow - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.