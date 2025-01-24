Bison Game Rescheduled

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President and CEO Larry McQueary announced tonight the game against the Indy Fuel at Grossinger Motors Arena has been rescheduled to a later date due to unsafe ice conditions.

The date will be announced at a later time. All tickets for the game will be redeemable for the rescheduled date or a future game.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through Ticketmaster directly.

Parking vouchers or refunds are available by contacting Anthony Nelson at anelson@cityblm.org.

For further questions, contact the Bison front office at 309-965-HERD.

