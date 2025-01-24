Mavericks Fall Short in Wheeling Despite Record-Breaking Performances
January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Wheeling, WV - The Kansas City Mavericks came up just short on Friday night, falling 4-3 to the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. Despite the loss, the game was highlighted by several milestones and an outstanding team effort.
Wheeling took an early lead in the first period, with Kyle Jackson scoring at 5:40 and 13:39 to put the Nailers up 2-0. The Mavericks responded late in the period, as Cam Morrison found the back of the net at 19:28, assisted by Max Andreev and Casey Carreau, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
The Mavericks continued to fight back in the second period. After Wheeling's Matthew Quercia extended the Nailers' lead to 3-1 at 3:05, Damien Giroux brought the Mavericks back within one at 11:38. His goal was assisted by Jackson Berezowski and David Cotton, with Cotton's assist marking a major milestone as he reached 100 career professional points.
The third period featured another historic moment for the Mavericks, as Marcus Crawford scored at 3:29 to tie the game at 3-3. With the goal, Crawford became the Mavericks' all-time leader in goals by a defenseman, further solidifying his legacy in Kansas City. Despite the Mavericks' relentless effort and a 38-20 advantage in shots on goal, Wheeling's Matt Koopman delivered the game-winner at 11:38, assisted by Matthew Quercia and Taylor Gauthier.
Additional milestones were reached in the game, as Max Andreev played in his 100th professional game, and Jack LaFontaine made several key saves in net for the Mavericks to keep his team in contention.
The Mavericks return to the ice tomorrow night at 6:10 PM CST, looking to bounce back and build on the strong performances and milestones achieved in tonight's contest.
