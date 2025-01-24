Game Report: Special Teams Lifts Steelheads Over Oilers
January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 5-2 to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.
Mason McCarty opened the scoring, putting the Steelheads up on their first scoring opportunity of the game, popping a backdoor feed off the post, into the air and eventually into the net. The Oilers later had a goal called off for goaltender interference.
Conner Roulette scored 3:08 into the second to level the game 1-1, finishing off a beautiful passing display featuring Easton Brodzinski and Reid Petryk. Petryk's assist was the 200th point of his professional career. Brendan Hoffman tied the game 2:05 later, putting Idaho back up 2-1 with a power-play goal.
Tyler Poulsen tied the game back up, roofing a breakaway chance over Bryan Thompson 2:46 into the third period. Austin Albrecht picked up an assist on the goal in his return from injury. Andrew Bellant restored the Steelheads' lead 3-2 with his first of the game. Bellant followed up with his second of the game with 1:38 remaining, roofing a backhand inside the post out of Vyacheslav Buteyets' grasp. Connor MacEachern closed the score 5-2 23 seconds later, lobbing home a long-distance empty-net goal.
The Oilers and Steelheads close a five-game series tomorrow, Jan. 24 at 8:10 p.m. CT at Idaho Central Arena.
