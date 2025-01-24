Royal Extend Point Streak to Six Games, Down Swamp Rabbits, 3-2

January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-19-4-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-18-3-1), 3-2, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, January 24th. Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (7-12-3-0) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 38 shots faced while Greenville's goaltender Jacob Ingham (6-5-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 27 saves on 30 shots faced.

Tyler Gratton (12) scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season at 17:57 for a 1-0 Reading lead after 20 minutes. With the goal, the Royals have scored first in six of their last seven games.

Jake Smith (7) and Mason Primeau extended Reading's lead to three in the second period with goals at 1:36 and 8:19, respectively. Greenville scored two goals, one from Carter Savoie (9) at 14:43 and one from Colton Young (10) at 18:22 to draw the game to a one-goal score.

Petruzzelli and the Royals held off the Swamp Rabbits' comeback effort to improve their point streak to six games (5-0-0-1) and all-time record against Greenville to 12-10-3.

The Royals conclude their two-game road series against Greenville on Saturday, January 25th at 7:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The road trip concludes against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th at 3:05 PM at North Charleston Coliseum. Jacksonville on Monday, January 20th at 12:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The Royals return home for a three-game home stand beginning with a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 PM and Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.

