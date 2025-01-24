Royal Extend Point Streak to Six Games, Down Swamp Rabbits, 3-2
January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-19-4-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-18-3-1), 3-2, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, January 24th. Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (7-12-3-0) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 38 shots faced while Greenville's goaltender Jacob Ingham (6-5-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 27 saves on 30 shots faced.
Tyler Gratton (12) scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season at 17:57 for a 1-0 Reading lead after 20 minutes. With the goal, the Royals have scored first in six of their last seven games.
Jake Smith (7) and Mason Primeau extended Reading's lead to three in the second period with goals at 1:36 and 8:19, respectively. Greenville scored two goals, one from Carter Savoie (9) at 14:43 and one from Colton Young (10) at 18:22 to draw the game to a one-goal score.
Petruzzelli and the Royals held off the Swamp Rabbits' comeback effort to improve their point streak to six games (5-0-0-1) and all-time record against Greenville to 12-10-3.
The Royals conclude their two-game road series against Greenville on Saturday, January 25th at 7:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The road trip concludes against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th at 3:05 PM at North Charleston Coliseum. Jacksonville on Monday, January 20th at 12:00 PM at Santander Arena.
The Royals return home for a three-game home stand beginning with a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 PM and Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.
For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2025
- Royal Extend Point Streak to Six Games, Down Swamp Rabbits, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Royals Go Hunting in Round Two with Swamp Rabbits in Greenville - Reading Royals
- Rush Defeats Americans in Shootout - Rapid City Rush
- Game Report: Special Teams Lifts Steelheads Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Zieky's Three Assists Help Mariners Top Railers - Maine Mariners
- Spezia Scores Game Winner in Shootout Win Against K-Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Defeat Heartlanders 3-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Late Rally Falls Short for the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Battle Walleye to Skills Competition, Fall in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Point-Streak Snaps at Eight in 4-2 Loss to Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Mavericks Fall Short in Wheeling Despite Record-Breaking Performances - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals Defeat Lions in Thrilling Shootout - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Break Away from Mavericks in Third - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Score on First Shot, Cajan Stops Next 23 to Beat Iowa, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Game Rescheduled - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Edge Everblades 3-2 in a Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Earn Point in Shootout in SC - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Royals Sign Tyler Love to SPC - Reading Royals
- Americans Face the Rapid City Rush Tonight in South Dakota - Allen Americans
- Forward Francesco Arcuri Assigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: January 24, 2025 - Series Opener at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day #36 - Norfolk Admirals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2025 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Begins Seven-Game Road Trip Tonight at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades at Savannah Moved to 4:00 p.m. Tomorrow - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royal Extend Point Streak to Six Games, Down Swamp Rabbits, 3-2
- Royals Go Hunting in Round Two with Swamp Rabbits in Greenville
- Royals Sign Tyler Love to SPC
- Keith Petruzzelli Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
- Royals Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations; Sign Tyler Williams to SPC