Cyclones Defeat Heartlanders 3-1 on Friday Night

January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 3-1, on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. Highlighted by a game-winning goal from defenseman Chas Sharpe and a multi-point performance from Braeden Kressler, the Cyclones recorded back-to-back wins in front of their home crowd.

The Cyclones were down early, conceding the first goal just 31 seconds into the game. Former Cyclone Keanan Stewart scored his second of the season to make it 1-0, Heartlanders just seconds into the game.

Despite a healthy push from Iowa to begin the game, the Cyclones started to respond late in the period. Cincinnati would outshoot Iowa, 9-6, in the first period leading to their equalizing goal.

Chris Dodero and Marko Sikic continue their recent stretch of chemistry and success. The pair of Cyclones forwards connected with Ryan McCleary in front of the net, and the defenseman sliced to his backhand to tie the game up at 1-1.

Dodero and Sikic now have points in three-straight games, with both recording four points during that span. McCleary recorded his third goal of the season on the equalizing tally.

Cincinnati would take the lead in the second period. Following a string of penalties to both teams, the Cyclones had the man advantage and Chas Sharpe would capitalize. A feed from Kressler gave Sharpe space to tee one up and go bar and in to make it 2-1, Cyclones.

With his goal, Sharpe now has 16 goals this season, the most by any defenseman in the League. Additionally, he now has four power-play goals in his last five games and leads the team with eight goals on the man advantage.

The Cyclones would take the lead into the third period where Pavel Cajan would do the rest. The Cincinnati netminder would stop all 12 shots he faced in the final period to propel the Cyclones to their second win of the week.

Cajan would make 23 consecutive saves after conceding the first shot on goal. He now improves to a 9-8-2-0 record this season between the pipes for Cincinnati. The Cyclones now advance to 15-1-0-0 when leading after two periods this season as well.

The Cyclones look to keep marching tomorrow afternoon against the visiting Bloomington Bison. The two teams will meet at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday afternoon, with a scheduled puck drop of 4 p.m. ET. Additionally, tomorrow will be the team's Star Wars night, with the Cyclones sporting Darth Vader-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game online.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.