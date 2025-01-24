Rush Defeats Americans in Shootout
January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD)- The Rapid City Rush opened up its crucial series against the Allen Americans with a 4-3 shootout win at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
In a back-and-forth game that saw nobody lead by multiple goals, the Rush held a 3-2 lead for nearly the entire third period until Allen's Brayden Guy tied the game with 34.5 seconds remaining.
Despite 12 combined shots in overtime, including multiple Rush breakaways, the two teams went to a shootout. Deni Goure opened up the skills competition with a goal in the first round, then Christian Propp proceeded to shut the door with a 3-for-3 performance for the win.
Blake Bennett, Brady Pouteau, and Billy Constantinou scored for Rapid City during the run of play.
Along with his perfect shootout record, Propp made 36 saves on 39 shots to earn his third victory of the season. Dylan Wells stopped 33 shots for Allen.
The Rush broke standings ties with Allen and Utah and moved into sixth place in the Mountain Division. Rapid City looks for a weekend sweep of the Americans tomorrow.
Next game: Saturday, January 25 vs. Allen. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
