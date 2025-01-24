Royals Sign Tyler Love to SPC

January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Tyler Love has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Love, 24, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his first full professional season, with the Fayetteville Marksmen in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) where he recorded 13 points (3g-10a), 14 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 32 games played.

A native of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Love recorded eight points (2g-6a), six penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 11 games with Fayetteville to begin his professional career during the 2023-24 season. In total, the 5'11", 174-pound, right-shot defenseman has amassed 21 points (5g-16a), 22 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 43 professional career games, all with Fayetteville.

Prior to his professional career, Love played three seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the NCAA III (2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24) following a season and a half at Robert Morris University (2019-20, 2020-21).

Additionally, Love played in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Corpus Christi IceRays for parts of three seasons (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20) where he was selected as the team's Captain for the 2019-20 season. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 14U, 15U, 16U and 18U teams.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.