Stingrays Edge Everblades 3-2 in a Shootout

January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays forward Micah Miller vs. the Florida Everblades

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays defeated the Florida Everblades 3-2 in a shootout on Friday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays got regulation goals from Micah Miller and Justin Nachbaur, while Austin Magera scored the shootout winner. Goaltender Seth Eisele picked up the victory, stopping 21 of 23 shots.

Miller started the scoring for South Carolina with a power play goal in the first period. Miller one-timed a cross-ice feed from Connor Moore for his twelfth goal of the season. The Stingrays led 1-0 after one period of play.

The Everblades tied the game 6:57 into the second period with a shorthanded tally from Craig Needham, who beat Eisele on a breakaway. Roughly six minutes later, Florida's Colin Theisen made it 2-1 Everblades when he knocked in a rebound. The Stingrays evened the score just over a minute later when Nachbaur snapped one over the shoulder of Florida netminder Cam Johnson for his second goal in two games.

The third period and overtime featured some chances, but the game stayed deadlocked at two and went to a shootout. Five rounds into the skills competition, Magera beat Johnson's blocker side to secure the extra point for the Stingrays.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow night for Coloring for a Cure Night, presented by SERVPRO. They will face the Atlanta Gladiators at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM.

