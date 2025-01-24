Royals Go Hunting in Round Two with Swamp Rabbits in Greenville
January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game road trip against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, January 25th at 7:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The road trip concludes against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th at 3:05 PM at North Charleston Coliseum.
The Royals return home for a three-game home stand beginning with a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 PM and Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.
For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets
Non-Divisional Opponents:
The Swamp Rabbits are the third of six non-divisional opponents the Royals face during the 2024-25 season (Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, South Carolina Stingrays, Kalamazoo Wings and Fort Wayne Komets). Out of the six teams, the Royals host only Indy (Nov. 9 & 10) and Jacksonville (Jan. 17, 18 & 20).
The Royals hoist a 12-10-3 all-time record against the Swamp Rabbits. Prior to the seires opener, the Royals last faced off against Greenville on February 26, 2017 (6-3 L).
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter their second game of a three-game road trip with a 16-19-4-1 record (37 points) after winning the road-trip opener against Greenville on Friday, January 24th, 3-2. Prior to the road-trip, the Royals completed a season-long six-game home stand with a 5-3 win over the Jacksonville Icemen. Reading earned nine of the possible 12 points in the home stand, as well as five of the possible six points in their three-game series against Jacksonville. The Royals have earned a point in each of their last six games (5-0-0-1).
Forward Matt Miller (5g-17a) leads Reading with a team-high 22 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (11) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (20).
Scouting the Swamp Rabbits:
Greenville enters the two-game series finale with a 15-18-3-1 record (34 points) through their first 38 games of the 2024-25 campaign.
ECHL affiliates to the Los Angelas Kings and Ontario Reign, Greenville's offense is led by forward Bryce Brodzinski in points with 29 (11g-18a) and goals (11). The Swamp Rabbits have dropped six of their last seven games overall (1-5-1-0).
